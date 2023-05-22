US will warn over crime

EDITOR, The Tribune.

My prediction has happened. Two American tourists in Exuma robbed of thousands of dollars, another State Department Advisory will happen warning American tourists of the crime in The Bahamas.

Read the article in The Tribune about the story of two American tourists robbed in Exuma in their vacation home and taken to the ATM machine and robbed of thousands of dollars. They are now targeting tourists in The Bahamas and this will have a severe impact on the Bahamas economy and tourism.

Sooner, rather than later, the United States’ State Department will increase the level warning for American tourists about the high crime rate, murders and robberies happening in The Bahamas, to avoid travelling to The Bahamas, this is what just happened in Mexico after several American tourists were kidnapped and killed.

Prime Minister Philip Davis is failing The Bahamas and the Bahamian people on crime also Tourism is 85% of the Bahamas revenues and this can have a devastating impact on the Bahamas economy when the United States State Department issues its warning of the high crime rate, murders and robberies happening in The Bahamas to the American citizen tourists visiting The Bahamas.

I have a comprehensive crime reduction and prevention plan to protect the Bahamian people, their properties and tourists visiting the Bahamas One Nation, One people, One Bahamas and One God, onward, forward and upward to a better Bahamas, help is on the way soon Pedro Smith Chosen One.

PEDRO SMITH

Nassau,

May 19, 2023.