PETER YOUNG: Summits galore for world leaders

The ubiquitous and apparently tireless President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is perhaps today’s busiest leader on the world stage.

This month alone, his energetic diplomacy has included a successful tour of major European capitals – Rome and the Vatican, Berlin, Paris and London – to build more political support and seek further military supplies and assistance, during which he secured promises of more tanks, missiles, air defence systems and drones. Then, last week, he addressed by video link the Council of Europe’s high-level meeting in Iceland and attended the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia where he accused Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia’s invasion – and, at the end of the week, he was clearly the focus of attention at the G7 Summit hosted by Japan.

As a reminder, the G7 meeting - held at Hiroshima where an atomic bomb killed thousands of people in 1945 to end the Second World War after a second bomb was dropped three days later on Nagasaki – was the annual gathering of the world’s seven wealthiest democracies. These currently comprise the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan itself, with representation also from the European Union. According to IMF figures, the economic might of these nations as a group has waned from being just over half of global GDP in 1990 to 30 per cent now – and, together with constantly changing global political conditions, this may partly account for the discretion assumed by the host nation to invite other countries to attend.

Japan is the linchpin in a network of US alliances and a key player in building stability and the alignment of powers in Southeast Asia. It is said to be seeking a greater global coalition to include several emerging economies in the so-called Global South, in the face of increased tension in the Indo-Pacific region that is becoming increasingly volatile. Reportedly, the G7 leaders wanted to address such issues as nuclear non-proliferation and climate change while Japan wished, in particular, to emphasize a formal commitment to the Indo-Pacific. So invitations to attend were issued to Australia, India, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros (representing the African Union) and the Cook Islands (representing the Pacific Islands Forum). Given that some of these countries have complex political and economic ties to both Russia and China – for example, India continues to purchase oil from Russia and refuses to condemn its invasion of Ukraine or call for the withdrawal of its forces – presumably, one purpose will have been to demonstrate to them that there is an alternative to Chinese and Russian money and power.

With all these leaders in attendance, including President Biden, Hiroshima seemed last week to be the political and diplomatic centre of the world. The venue was a symbolic reminder of the devastation caused by weapons like the atomic bomb and the responsibility of present leaders to ensure that the the nuclear threat posed by Russia never materializes. It was clear that the last-minute attendance of Zelensky himself lent urgency to the proceedings.

But the issue of Taiwan and China’s continuing claim over this self-governing island also loomed large. China sees it as a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing’s control as historically a part of the mainland, and President Xi says “reunification must be fulfilled” while not ruling out force to achieve this. As China has become more assertive, the security of Taiwan is of growing concern to Japan, not least because of the proximity to it of some of its own islands – with implications for Okinawa, in particular, as well as for a country like the Philippines. The fact that it has been facing airspace violations regularly by Chinese activities in relation to Taiwan suggests that Japan’s 75-year pacifism may now hang in the balance as it contemplates its biggest military build-up since the Second World War.

Western leaders sought to deliver a message to China about their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” in response to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and they also took a strong stance against “economic coercion”. That seems to be shorthand for using trade to bully other countries. They also vowed to limit excessive dependence on supply chains linked to trade with China. Leaders concluded, nonetheless, that the G7 wanted “constructive and stable relations” with China and did not wish to thwart in any way its economic progress and development. To underline the significance of all this, it was interesting that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called China the “biggest challenge of our age” and, in words echoed later by President Biden, spoke about “de-risking” rather than “de-coupling”.

Despite all this, there appears to be little doubt that President Zelensky stole the limelight at Hiroshima where he made a powerful speech. His shuttle diplomacy this past week may have been a game changer, and at the end of the G7 summit he emerged with pledges of new military support from Western nations and assurances about their continuing support in the longer term. This has included a new US commitment to train Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter jets and to allow allies to supply these advanced war planes to Kyiv, with Zelensky hailing this as an historic decision. The Ukrainian leader also took the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, apparently in order to persuade him to change course.

In an interesting sideline, but nonetheless important development, it was reported that during his visit, which was the first by a British premier to Hiroshima, Rishi Sunak signed a major new Anglo-Japanese agreement dubbed the Hiroshima Accord. This will promote greater military co-operation in protecting supply chains should China attempt to blockade or disrupt global trade. It also heralds broad collaboration in research and development, trade, science and cyber warfare and is anticipated to result in a huge increase of Japanese investment in Britain. This indicates the extent to which the UK considers Japan as a crucial ally in the defence of democracy and in the battle against dictatorships. As commentators in Britain are now saying, the horrors of the last world war are in the past – forgotten but, by some, never forgiven – and bilateral relations between the former enemies have never been closer or more important as Japan also sees post-Brexit Britain as an important partner.

Rare meeting of important European body

Another Summit, referred to in my separate piece in today’s column about the G7 gathering in Japan, was last week’s meeting of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. This was only the fourth such summit of this international organization since it was founded after the Second World War in 1949.

Not to be confused with the European Council, which is the European Union’s political and decision-making body, the Council of Europe is an independent organization of 46 states with a combined population of some 675 million. It was founded in the wake of the Second World War to uphold the values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law in Europe. Unsurprisingly, Russia’s membership was suspended the day after it invaded Ukraine.

In nurturing the spirit behind these values, the Council of Europe also defends, protects and promotes human rights. The organization is not part of the EU. But, as a champion of democracy, it is judged to play a vital role as an indispensable player in upholding and preserving such enduring values in Europe. The Council has a fine legacy in protecting human rights – for example, in securing abolition of the death penalty and in relation to media freedom. These values are adjudicated by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg where citizens can take their governments to court in cases of human rights violations.

At the Reykjavik Summit, there was discussion of a wide range of issues like Artificial Intelligence, cyber security and - at the behest, it seems, of Britain - illegal immigration. Prime Minister Sunak made the case, in particular, for reforming the ECHR’s power to block British migrant deportation flights to Rwanda - a proposed system that has been criticised by opponents, charities and religious leaders as inhumane. But he stressed that illegal immigration exploits the most vulnerable who are at the mercy of profiteering criminal gangs. It was in the interests of Europe as a whole to try to stop their activities by co-operating across borders and jurisdictions at the operational level to help Britain “stop the boats coming across the English Channel”.

As he said, despite the problems facing Europe “our strength is great, too” and by working together European countries can confront threats to society before they become too big to deal with. Sunak also took the opportunity to remind people that, although Britain had withdrawn from the EU, it continued to work closely with its friends in Europe in support of the vital role of the Council of Europe. “We have left the EU but not Europe”, he said, and remain a proud European nation.

Despite all that, however, the issue that dominated this rare summit of the Council of Europe was Ukraine. In addressing the meeting on the heels of his tour of European capitals, President Zelensky highlighted Kyiv’s claims to have shot down Russian missiles, which had been targeting civilians, by using newly deployed Western defence systems and stressed the need for more such equipment. He also drew attention to the plight of thousands of children who had been taken illegally to Russia.

In response, European leaders pledged to hold Russia to account for its war against Ukraine and unveiled measures to track the loss and damage inflicted by Moscow’s forces - specifically, the establishment of a new Register of Damages as a mechanism to record and document evidence of claims of damage, loss or injury incurred as a result of the invasion.

Many leaders stressed the need to hold Russia accountable for “its horrendous war crimes”. In the words of German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, it was important “to punish the war crimes of the Russian occupiers and to demand accountability for the enormous damage that Russia inflicts on Ukraine day after day”.

Overall, this new intervention by the Council of Europe was seen by many as especially significant because it emphasised that European nations will stand by Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

FOND FAREWELL TO A BAHAMIAN STALWART

I should like to pay tribute today to a very dear friend, Dr Michael Gerassimos, who passed away recently at the age of 92. It was distressing for those close to him to watch as his health gradually deteriorated over the past year. Since his closest family live in England, a few of his friends here in The Bahamas joined together to assist him, as his health declined, in order to ensure he was well cared for during a difficult period.

At the time of his 91st birthday in April last year, I wrote in this column that, having practised as a doctor for more than 60 years in many Family Islands as well as here in New Providence, this well-known Bahamian was much loved and appreciated by the many people he treated as well as by his wide circle of friends. Gerry, as we all called him, had dedicated himself to caring for others and I mentioned that when my wife and I were out with him in public – for example in restaurants – individuals often used to come up to greet him enthusiastically. This made us realise what an extraordinary impact he must have had on so many people’s lives over the years. It was heartwarming to see how well he was remembered for his wonderful work and service to others.

As a young child, Gerry was taken to England where he received his education and where he qualified as a doctor. At the age of 27, he returned home to The Bahamas where he spent the rest of his life. He built a fine reputation as a skilled and caring medical practitioner. By all accounts, he was renowned for his calm, warm, pleasant and welcoming demeanour and helpful attitude in dealing with the needs of those requiring medical treatment. He was also known for his willingness to visit his patients and people in distress in their homes and for handling emergencies without demur at any time of the day or night.

Although he served in many different parts of the country and maintained a house here in New Providence, he loved his other home in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, which had been left to him by his father who had been the Commissioner of the Island in colonial times.

There is so much more to recount about this remarkable man who did nothing but good in his long and productive life. But there is no space today to add to the above. My wife and I were fortunate to have been able to establish a personal rapport with him. He became a good friend and we enjoyed spending much time together. We shall miss him more than we can say. May his soul rest in peace.