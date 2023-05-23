PM extends condolences to families of children that perished in school fire

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis extended condolences and pledged to stand united with Guyana following the death of at least 19 students in a secondary school dorm in the country yesterday.

On Sunday night, a fire engulfed the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School killing 14 students, at the scene and five in hospital, with most of the victims reportedly being girls. Several other students have been left injured and in critical condition, according to international news reports.

Though the ages of the victims are not available at this time, the school caters to students ages 12 to 18.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali called the tragic incident “horrific” and “painful”, even as he organised a “full-scale emergency plan”.

Mr Davis, in a statement released from The Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, said: “I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory in Guyana.

“On behalf of the people of The Bahamas, I extend our heartfelt condolences to President Irfaan Ali, the people of Guyana, and especially to the families who have lost their precious children in this tragic incident.

Mr Davis added: “As fellow members of CARICOM, we share not only common goals and aspirations but also the pain and suffering of one another. We stand united with you in mourning, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident.”