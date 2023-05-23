Police investigating 45th murder of 2023

POLICE are investigating the 45th murder of the year.

On Sunday, a man was on Jackson Street near a local food takeaway when he was approached by occupants of a small, grey Japanese vehicle who opened fire, wounding him in the upper left left side of his back.

Police were alerted by Spot Shotter technology of gunshots discharged in the Nassau Village community.

Responding officers went to the area where they saw a woman driving a grey Nissan Cube leaving Jackson Street. The vehicle was intercepted, and officers found a male victim with gunshot injuries inside.

Police escorted the vehicle to the Princess Margaret Hospital for the victim to receive medical care. However, the man died in the hospital of his injuries a short time later.

Investigations continue.