Building $3m shelter for homeless, Hanchell says

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A $3M shelter will be built on Carmichael Road to house at least 100 homeless people, according to Great Commission Ministries founder Bishop Walter Hanchell.

He said construction would begin by early September on a facility that would accommodate 50 men on the first floor and 50 women on the second floor.

“We are trying to reduce homelessness,” he said, adding the facility would be the country’s largest and most comprehensive of its kind. “It’s very much needed.”

Mr Hanchell said about 40 people currently occupy shelters that he helps run.

“People who either living in an abandoned building or derelict vehicle, they come to us seeking shelter,” he said. “If our shelters are full, we put them up in a hotel. It’s a very expensive venture.”

Asked how the facility will be funded, he said: “We are funding it through our donors and, of course, we do some fundraising events, and we anticipate getting some assistance from the government and other persons who already pledged to give us some help.”

Mr Hanchell said there is a need for a survey on homelessness.

“I think it’s much higher than people would believe,” he said. “A lot of people are homeless, and it’s getting worse every month. Over the last four years, from 2018-2019, we’ve seen a vast increase in homelessness.”

He attributed the increase to people falling on hard times.

“A lot of people are being evicted out of their apartments,” he said. “Some people made bad choices. We had persons involved in abusive situations so that’s the main cause.”

Mr Hanchell’s comments came as the Bahamas College of Bishops Chairman (BCOP) held a press conference about its launch. The BCOP is an initiative to unite and train bishops around the country. Bishop Hanchell is the chairman of the BCOP.