EDITORIAL: Don’t punish public for impasse with govt

THE long-running dispute between government and gas retailers has finally ended up in action – though not the sort that helps anyone.

A halt to diesel sales by a number of retailers appears to be a form of industrial action – a strike of sorts.

At first, it was a number of bus drivers that felt the pinch – but it could be a lot more than that affected if things go on, or escalate.

There appears to be no shortage of actual diesel. FOCOL Holdings is continuing to make diesel available to those who want it. This is simply the form of action that retailers have taken after discussions with the government reached an impasse.

In fact, discussions may be overstating matters. Nothing seems to have been advancing on that front for some considerable time.

The retailers want a change to price margins. The government does not want to be seen to giving the nod to an increase that will see customers paying more at the gas pump.

Raymond Jones, head of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association, said that all the major oil firms had been “right at the door” of sealing a deal that would suit all sides. But there has been little indication from Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis of any desire to give ground.

Retailers have particularly highlighted that with the rising cost of fuel, they have had to be spending more at the front end to acquire fuel, but have only earned “a few pennies” in return.

The last time the margin increased was in 2011, under the Ingraham administration of the time. Gas margins went from 44 cents per gallon to 54 cents. Diesel stands at 34 cents per gallon.

Is it fair to ask for a change after so long? Certainly to ask – but after the costs of COVID and with next week’s Budget imminent, the government is likely to be reluctant to be seen to adding anything to the costs borne by the public.

This is especially so given the talks of a corporate tax proposal swirling in the air.

So how will this resolve? The retailers are saying the halt to sales will continue until their plight is resolved. The government will be resistant to the idea of making any concessions on the eve of the Budget.

The loser in all of this is the customer. If buses have to go off the road, the biggest losers will be those who depend on them to get to jobs. These are not the richest in our society, but those on smaller wages who depend on public transport to get around.

Beyond that, it may start to affect deliveries and shipping.

A resolution of some kind needs to be found – though FNM leader Michael Pintard did not advance the discussion far when saying that the government must act now while neglecting to suggest what he would do instead. He said his administration would engage all stakeholders and devise a solution – that is not actual action. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, meanwhile, is silent on the matter.

So neither side, government nor Opposition, is putting forward a public proposal.

There has to be a reality about the costs of doing business that gas retailers face, and the costs that the public has been carrying.

Whatever the outcome, it is not the public’s fault that matters are at such an impasse, and they should not be punished for it.

It’s time to get back to the negotiating table – and start the diesel pumps flowing again in the meantime.