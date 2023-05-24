Man shot by police after car chase

A 25-year-old man from Meadows Drive is in hospital after being shot by police yesterday.

Police said shortly after 7pm, officers from the Saturation Patrol Unit were on routine patrol in the Fox Hill area when they observed a heavily tinted red Honda Coupe driving suspiciously north along Armbrister Street.

Officers reportedly tried to stop the vehicle using beacon lights and fog horn, but the driver refused to stop and sped off at a high rate of speed, resulting in a police chase throughout the Fox Hill community.

While travelling east along Davis Street onto Tire Lane, the driver allegedly began to roll down his window and was subsequently shot on his right arm. He was taken to the hospital via EMS, and his condition is listed as stable.

Police said an examination of the vehicle revealed that the licence plates did not correlate with the licence disc.