Sears says newly launched Traffic Management Centre first phase to cost $1.8m

THE Ministry of Works and Utilities launched the first phase of its Traffic Management Centre yesterday.

Establishing the TMC allows for monitoring traffic signal intersections, traffic management strategies, and coordinating with stakeholders during special events, emergencies or normal traffic signal operations.

Works Minister Alfred Sears said the project was first introduced in 2019.

He said the TMC would serve as the “nerve centre” of the New Providence traffic system, with the first phase estimated to cost approximately $1.8m.

He said upgrading the infrastructure addresses traffic congestion and road safety. He said it was costly to maintain the previous system.

“In this initial phase, I am pleased to report that we have achieved a remarkable progress, having successfully upgraded approximately 80 per cent of traffic signals out of 80 traffic signals in the network with above-ground detection cameras throughout the country,” he said.

“These cameras are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will enable us to capture real-time data on traffic patterns, congestion points and potential bottlenecks. The insights gained from these cameras will serve as the foundation for smarter decision making and more efficient traffic signal timing optimisation for enhanced efficiency.”

Mr Sears said in the long term, a new building will be constructed to house the TMC in the Ministry of Works’ compound.