Former Cabinet Minister George Smith dies

As of Friday, May 26, 2023

GEORGE SMITH

Former Cabinet minister George Smith has died.

The former Exuma MP was among the founding fathers of the nation, and had been serving as a special advisor to the government for this year's 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations. He was also serving as Non-resident Envoy to the Republic of Singapore.

Born in Exuma, he won as a PLP candidate in the 1968 general election.

He served continuously for 29 years and was Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Lynden Pindling and a delegate to the London Conference on Independence in December 1972. He also served as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries & Local Government.

