Former Cabinet Minister George Smith dies

FORMER Cabinet Minister George Smith, a nation-builder who remained active in politics as a mentor and advisor years after leaving the frontline, died on Friday.
His death sparked tributes from Progressive Liberal Party and Free National Movement politicians.
Mr Smith was a delegate to the London Conference on Independence in December 1972.
Born in Exuma, he won as a PLP candidate in the 1968 general election, serving continuously for 29 years.
He formerly served as minister of agriculture, fisheries and local government.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who had appointed Mr Smith as a PLP’s candidates committee member before the last general election, remembered Mr Smith as a steadfast advocate for Bahamians.
“George served with distinction in various roles throughout his career, from his early days as a young member of the National Committee for Positive Action (NCPA) to his most recent roles as Special Advisor for our 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations and as the Non-resident Envoy to the Republic of Singapore,” he said. “His unwavering dedication, wealth of experience, and keen understanding of the intricacies of Bahamian history and identity made him a pillar in our society.
“As Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Local Government, George played a significant role in the accelerated production of agricultural and marine products, leading to the economic empowerment of many Bahamians. He also served as Chairman of the Bahamas Telecommunications Corporation during the introduction of cellular services and of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas, overseeing key developments in our tourism sector.
Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said Mr Smith cared about the advancement of Exuma.
“His constituents will attest to the personal help and assistance lent by their MP, quietly and regularly, not for public attribution,” he said. “He was especially generous to Exumians studying abroad and in need of financial assistance. I served in Cabinet for two years along with George.
"Of those who served with us then, only five, including myself, remain -- the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie, the Hon. Loftus Roker, the Hon. Phillip Bethel and Kendal Nottage. A lifelong faithful and committed PLP, George never permitted his political affiliation to colour his personal relationships.
"I can never forget the political ridicule that he received from some of our PLP colleagues when he defended my right to express my strong views on the government’s mishandling of the illicit drug trafficking problem besetting our country in the 1980s. Even after I called for his resignation from the Cabinet, he refused to support my expulsion from the party.”
Meanwhile, Mr Ingraham’s successor, Perry Christie, remembered Mr Smith’s appreciation for history and its meaning.
“Throughout his service as a parliamentarian,” he said, “George was acclaimed by friend and foe alike as a model MP - among the best of the best - for his exemplary dedication and accessibility to his constituents and for the infrastructural improvements that were effected under his political leadership.”
PLP Chairman and Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell noted Mr Smith was still an active councillor of the PLP.
“The instant remembrances are those of myself and Sean McWeeney, KC, in our twenties going around The Bahamas and especially in Exuma, Long Island and San Salvador with the Smith brothers campaigning and in the process learning The Bahamas and what it means to be Bahamian," he said. "The experiences were for me life changing and the relationships formed, ideas hatched are eternal."
Comments
hrysippus 4 days, 7 hours ago
Was he the one who was "given" an expensive automobile and did not like the colour of the paint? Anyone else remember this story published in newspaper? Mybenot him but another one of them.
realfreethinker 4 days, 7 hours ago
one and the same BMW
hrysippus 4 days, 6 hours ago
Thanks seal be atihnker. Now lets listen to the plaudits.
ThisIsOurs 4 days, 3 hours ago
Everyone who passes leaves a giant hole in someone's world, but I have often wondered what the history books would write of our representatives, namely, "they were the first" and "they served forever**", leaving our children with no idea of who these people really were, the impact they had on the country positive or negative and how individuals really get the opportunity to serve.
"Why does it matter how you made your money" - George Smith
Before 2021 and between 2017 and 2021for example, I often pondered this question about Lanisha Rolle among others, what would history say? Leaving our children to hear that she was the "first" female minister of sports.. an example of what young girls could achieve, no mention of Jack and Jill, no mention of marital rape as a private matter, no mention of self aggrandizing awards medals, no mention of junkanoo controversy, no mention of sports teams left high and dry, no mention of alledged demand that employees stand when she entered the room, no mention of the side lining of a truly extraordinary example of female achievement, Marion Bethel
We decry the white man's rewriting of history, but when we get the chance what do we do?... This again makes me wary of local govt as our cure all, cuz we still us.
ThisIsOurs 4 days, 3 hours ago
Again, sincere condolences to his friends and loved ones, love doesnt care about much other than the individual is lost forever.
birdiestrachan 4 days, 7 hours ago
May his soul and the souls of all the faithful through the mercy of God rest in peace he has left behind all of his earthly ways
BONEFISH 4 days, 5 hours ago
Bahamians are not immature and honest enough to discuss their history. A lot of young bahamians do not know who Carlos Ledher Rivas is.
ThisIsOurs 4 days, 2 hours ago
True. They most likely think the recent murder trend is bad as we've had it, not knowing about the briefcases of money, dead bodies, disappearances, burned bodies and headless bodies of the past.
Baha10 4 days, 4 hours ago
A dignified gentleman and scholar of history … his friendship and entertaining story telling will be truly missed … rest in peace Brother George🙏
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 days, 16 hours ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
ThisIsOurs 3 days, 15 hours ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 6 hours ago
I'd really like to know what I said there... that was worse than "scumbags, carpetbaggers or spineless sycophants"
TalRussell 3 days, 12 hours ago
--- "There is a crack
A crack in everything
That's how the light gets in" --- R.I.P. Comrade George. ---
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8-BT...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8-BT...
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 days, 16 hours ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
sheeprunner12 3 days, 10 hours ago
Only 10% of the PLP Cabinet Ministers who surrounded Pindling between 1977 and 1992 are worthy of the title Honourable.
Most of them like George Smith were either scumbags, carpetbaggers or spineless sycophants.
Pindling was disgraced by the 1984 COI, but delayed his own downfall by rigging the 1987 election. NATION FOR SALE is his moniker that is his legacy, regardless of the fake hero worship that the PLP try to pin on him.
TalRussell 3 days, 9 hours ago
Few more knowledgeable from being in good company -- than Long Islander SheepRunner12, -- which 10% of the RedParty's Cabinet Ministers who surrounded a collection premierships' 1992 - 2021 -- whose say will remain to their end -- worthy of the title -- **Honourable."-- Say ``aye." Say "nay."
stillwaters 3 days, 10 hours ago
That's one less person that Brave has to squeeze money out or Bahamians for.
Baha10 3 days, 7 hours ago
It is distressing to read such vile negativity upon one’s passing … George, nor any of us are perfect, but he was very accessible and approachable, so all those who have held their tongue for 40 years, only to now vent what they thought of him, are Cowards in the extreme, as there was ample opportunity to say whatever was so vexing to the man’s face … not merely anonymously upon his passing as his Family grieves … rest in peace Brother George … God will forgive you of your sins … just as God “may” perhaps forgive these sad souls for their hypocrisy.
buddah17 3 days, 6 hours ago
Amen...
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 18 hours ago
I also have a theory about people who pass whether natural/illness or unnatural causes. And I stated that theory here, to those who love even persons of the vilest nature, it doesnt matter what they did, the passing is painful.
Acknowledging a passing is one thing, historical fact is another.
If by "all" you mean everyone who's commented here, this may be the 4th time I've written a comment in this forum about George Smith in utter disbelief of his theory that any money is good money. I watched him say it with my own eyes. I've also previously commented on what would be written of elected officials who miraculously gain access to wealth on a regular salary. I made that comment based on the trend to report "first" and "length of service" as the shining accomplishments of many. When every Bahamian has heard story upon story how this one and that one was pushed aside to allow the favored one in. If we want to use their term in office as a reason to hold them up, tell us what they did for the country in that time compared to the time they had, first, "youngest" and duration have been rendered meaningless.
buddah17 3 days, 6 hours ago
Regardless what nasty dirt my fellow Bahamians want to throw on The Hon. George Smith, he had enough self respect to resign when he was accused. And to those who want to accuse him of "profiting from the drug trade," suffice to say that it is not facts... No matter what side of the aisle you were on, George was always an accomidating person, full of knowledge and jokes that he shared with everyone. He was a simple man, and love the Bahamas, especially his birthplace of Exuma. He was one of the principals of Majority Rule in The Bahamas, and also Independence. It is ironic that shortly before his passing, his last official assignment was to chair the upcoming Independence celebration. Rest in peace, George, your work is done here.....
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 18 hours ago
Your theory presupposes that people who do bad things are not likeable. Not true. Some are charismatic, some are magnetic, some are beautiful. It's by what they do that you distinguish character. Recently a psychologist was on radio talking about young men who commit crime and the parents referring to them as "good" children. The psychologist said, in most cases, the boy on the street is a totally different person to the boy at home. His family and friends never see the other side.
Nobody was found guilty in the commission of inquiry btw. Ledher was the only bad guy running drugs through the Bshamas, leaving a trail of addicts and deaths that noone was aware of, he did it all by himself, so noone could sanction dorectly or implicitly, or stop, and he was the only person who profited from it.
Also please, if the FNM were in power would George Smith have been chosen to chair the Independence celebrations? No. He was chosen because he had "favour with the party leadership. Our country runs on favour. That's why its crumbling
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 days, 15 hours ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 12 hours ago
-
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 12 hours ago
Did you read my post? I'm confused.
"Carlos Lehder moved thousands of tons of cocaine from the depths of the jungle in the Colombia mountains through the Bahamas and into the U.S. all by his lonesome self over many years."
So... I guess I dont do sarcasm as well as you do.
The running theory seems to be likeable people couldnt have aided Ledher. Therefore the only other option was nobody knew what he was doing, nobody knew about flights in and out of Normons cay, nobody got handed briefcases of money, nobody knew about the murders and nobody implicitly allowed it to happen, right?
Because otherwise, some very rich "fathers of the nation" turned blind eyes to alot of love of money evil.
Regardless 3 days, 5 hours ago
Despite George’s faults and numerous attacks on his character these past decades, he never held a grudge against those who were detractors. Often he spoke well about those who did not speak well of him.
The people of Exuma will miss his mirth.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 days, 14 hours ago
Ditto my last post immediately above.
Socrates 2 days, 14 hours ago
he who is without sin, cast the first stone. Mr. Smith made great contributions to this country and at this time we should be respectful of that rather than mud slinging.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 days, 14 hours ago
And as many great philosphers have written about, there are magnitudes of sin and evil and the deserved consequences that must necessarily flow from them.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 12 hours ago
Mudslinging - make malicious or scandalous allegations about an opponent with the aim of damaging their reputation.. I didnt make a scandalous allegation, I made a statement of fact that was broadcast on national television.
Theres one American historian that I love to listen to, his name escapes but I could find it, he's a presidential historian, and he delves right into character traits of historical figures. I never hear him try to make them appear like Santa Claus or Saint Paul
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 6 hours ago
Michael Beschloss
TalRussell 2 days, 12 hours ago
There were more than just the political people who became corrupted by drug kingpins' -- And I'd be prepared to debate all about those within the -- Since pensioned-off senior ranks of the colony's policemans' --Who were well seen about town to have sold their souls over to drug-money. --- When 82% percent of US and Bahamian currency bills would have been found to be tainted with cocaine.-- Even in this year of 2023 -- the percentage of drug-tainted bills, remains high – Even Freeport's economy, largely became drug-money dependent. -- Whilst Bimini's was !00% drug-money dependent. -- "Aye" or "Yea."
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 12 hours ago
Yup. If we could xray the foundation of modern day Bahamas it would be cocaine.
TalRussell 2 days, 12 hours ago
Some in know, saying- Tis even more rampantly so.-- Suggest looking, much closer at those countries' that wield the -- Most influence over our colony's politics in 2023 -- Were luxury motor cars are still a source behind there purchasing power. --- Compared to today's money flow to that of bygone years - There's were but pocket change!
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 days, 9 hours ago
The mere fact that PM Davis and Fwreddy Boy Mitchell were so quick in their attempt to re-write the history of their political party and publicly heap much praise on George Smith's legacy says a whole lot about the very sordid character of both of them.
themessenger 2 days, 9 hours ago
No one has mentioned it, but, aside from the BMW I wonder where the Ledher donated emerald necklace that was intended for the wife of a very senior politician actually ended up?
TalRussell 2 days, 8 hours ago
@ComradTheMess, more importantly than what happened back during the colony's 1978 --- during the same period when the US Dollar plunged -- and the US newspapers debuts the comic strip focused on the life of a lazy and often sarcastic cat named “Garfield.” --- We shouldn't ignore that the average monthly payment in 2023's colony to finance a new car is $955. And, we're certainly not talking' BMW luxury purchase.price. -- A sure recipe why car dealers are fearing, joining other businesses, are struggling' to head off, bankruptcy. -- "Aye" "Nay"
hrysippus 2 days, 7 hours ago
If Lucifer, the Prince of Darkness himself got elected as a PLP cabinet minister and carried out many horrifying acts of pure evil then there would still be some of that party's apologists writing comments such as ; " no one's perfect,", " let him without sin", and such like. Evil is evil. It should be called when discovered.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 6 hours ago
"noones perfect". Lol. But seriously, the problem is we've blurred the lines so much we dont know the difference between right and wrong, we just trying to get ahead", ... right? So when the light shines we can say things like "if I have to resign, the PM have to resign too", what could possibly be wrong if everybody doing it?
hrysippus 2 days, 3 hours ago
No. There lines are not blurred except in some (many) people's perception. Evil acts are evil, and those who are responsible will hopefully pay the price in the after life. I am very clear in my own mind who the political evildoers are, even if they, themselves, do not recognize it. Shuffle on.....
Commenting has been disabled for this item.