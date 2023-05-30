Former Cabinet Minister George Smith dies

FORMER Cabinet Minister George Smith, a nation-builder who remained active in politics as a mentor and advisor years after leaving the frontline, died on Friday.

His death sparked tributes from Progressive Liberal Party and Free National Movement politicians.

Mr Smith was a delegate to the London Conference on Independence in December 1972.

Born in Exuma, he won as a PLP candidate in the 1968 general election, serving continuously for 29 years.

He formerly served as minister of agriculture, fisheries and local government.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who had appointed Mr Smith as a PLP’s candidates committee member before the last general election, remembered Mr Smith as a steadfast advocate for Bahamians.

“George served with distinction in various roles throughout his career, from his early days as a young member of the National Committee for Positive Action (NCPA) to his most recent roles as Special Advisor for our 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations and as the Non-resident Envoy to the Republic of Singapore,” he said. “His unwavering dedication, wealth of experience, and keen understanding of the intricacies of Bahamian history and identity made him a pillar in our society.

“As Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Local Government, George played a significant role in the accelerated production of agricultural and marine products, leading to the economic empowerment of many Bahamians. He also served as Chairman of the Bahamas Telecommunications Corporation during the introduction of cellular services and of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas, overseeing key developments in our tourism sector.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said Mr Smith cared about the advancement of Exuma.

“His constituents will attest to the personal help and assistance lent by their MP, quietly and regularly, not for public attribution,” he said. “He was especially generous to Exumians studying abroad and in need of financial assistance. I served in Cabinet for two years along with George.

"Of those who served with us then, only five, including myself, remain -- the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie, the Hon. Loftus Roker, the Hon. Phillip Bethel and Kendal Nottage. A lifelong faithful and committed PLP, George never permitted his political affiliation to colour his personal relationships.

"I can never forget the political ridicule that he received from some of our PLP colleagues when he defended my right to express my strong views on the government’s mishandling of the illicit drug trafficking problem besetting our country in the 1980s. Even after I called for his resignation from the Cabinet, he refused to support my expulsion from the party.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ingraham’s successor, Perry Christie, remembered Mr Smith’s appreciation for history and its meaning.

“Throughout his service as a parliamentarian,” he said, “George was acclaimed by friend and foe alike as a model MP - among the best of the best - for his exemplary dedication and accessibility to his constituents and for the infrastructural improvements that were effected under his political leadership.”

PLP Chairman and Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell noted Mr Smith was still an active councillor of the PLP.

“The instant remembrances are those of myself and Sean McWeeney, KC, in our twenties going around The Bahamas and especially in Exuma, Long Island and San Salvador with the Smith brothers campaigning and in the process learning The Bahamas and what it means to be Bahamian," he said. "The experiences were for me life changing and the relationships formed, ideas hatched are eternal."