Heroic Concrete and Concrete Products breaks ground on $6.4m plant in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@Tribunemedia.net

A new $6.4m concrete manufacturing plant, the first to be operated by a Grand Bahama woman, will be fully operational by January 1, 2024.

The new venture that will create 70 full-time jobs will also provide sustainable and environment-friendly concrete products in the construction industry.

The groundbreaking for Heroic Concrete and Concrete Products (HCCP) was held yesterday in the civic-industrial area off Queen’s Highway.

The first phase of the construction will include a ready-mix plant, which will open within three to four months.

After four years of research and planning, Bahamian entrepreneur Glenett Fowler took the bold, heroic step into the male-dominated concrete business.

She secured capital financing with RF Bank & Trust for the new business venture.

The plant will manufacture 24,000 blocks per day, and 120 yards of concrete per hour.

HCCP, equipped with cloud-based technology and automated features, will employ a highly skilled and trained workforce certified by the American Concrete Institute.

To promote efficiency, productivity, and environmental responsibility, the company will use an innovative additive called Seamix, through supplier Ray Rubio, of the MEP Group.

Fowler said the additive not only strengthens and shortens the curing time of cement but reduces water consumption. It is also non-toxic, marine friendly, and neutralizes the rusting effect.

“We want to ensure we are not being negative contributors to the environment,” said Ms Fowler.

She believes the benefit of the Seamix additive is it could be used with non-potable, brackish, and reclaimed water in the concrete mix.

“So, all of our contractors can understand how important that additive mixture is going to be to the market; we recall how Hurricane Dorian had impacted our water table, and we had lots of salty water for a very long time,” she recalled.

In 2017, the businesswoman opened Fowlco Maritime and Logistics Management. She has rebranded it to Fowlco Maritime and Project Services, which now falls under the newly incorporated Heroic Group Limited.

Some $3.5m was invested in the purchase and renovation of the former Fenestration Glass facility that serves as the permanent location of Fowlco Maritime and Project Services.

The property houses the administration office of the company and 46,000 square feet of warehouse space.

Senator Kirkland Russell spoke on behalf of the Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey.

He said the new venture represents a significant milestone in the development of Grand Bahama and the advancement of Bahamians.

Senator Russell said there is a huge market and demand that exist for concrete and concrete products.

“This achievement truly reflects the collective commitment to embrace new opportunities and foster economic growth here on the island of Grand Bahama,” he said.

Ian Rolle, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, said more than $1bn worth of investments are underway or in the pipeline in Freeport.

He mentioned the Carnival Cruise Port, the Wells Development and Six Sense Resort and Residences; Lucaya Solar Power facility, now under construction; Xquisite Yachts Catamaran centre; Western Atlantic University School of Medicine Phase Two expansion, and the expansion of Ernst and Young, and more.

Mr Rolle said new businesses are also popping up in downtown Freeport, as well as new construction of domestic investments by confident entrepreneurs.

He commended the Fowlers on their latest investment. “Today is a proud day... as we celebrate yet another achievement by a local power couple, Curtis and Glenett Fowler,” he said.