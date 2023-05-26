Three armed roberries take place within 24 hours on New Providence

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THREE-armed robbery incidents happened less than 24 hours apart in New Providence on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred around 11.30am on East Bay Street and Mackey Street.

According to reports, three armed male occupants of a white Nissan Cube approached a man while he waited for public transportation.

The victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled east on East Bay Street, making good their escape.

Around 5pm, a woman and her acquaintance were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash while in the area of Bernard Road and Rose Street after they were approached by two men, one of whom produced a firearm.

In the final incident, a man at a residence in the Kennedy Subdivision was approached by two masked and armed men around 11pm. The victim was robbed of his grey 2012 Nissan March, license plate #AY2321.