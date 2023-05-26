Woman in hospital after shooting incident

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A woman is in hospital following a shooting incident early on Friday morning involving two other women.

Shortly after 1am, two women were reportedly involved in an argument outside a bar on Minnie Street. As the argument escalated, one of the women went to her car, a silver coloured Japanese vehicle, and got a firearm, according to preliminary police reports.

Shots were then fired at the bar which resulted in a woman who is an employee of the bar, who was not involved in the initial argument, being shot in both legs.

“Emergency medical technicians responded and transported the victim to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical attention. Her injuries are not life-threatening, and she remains stable in the hospital,” the police said in a statement.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are requesting the public’s help in locating those in involved in the incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding this or any other incident, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2/3 or CRIME STOPPERS @ 328- TIPS(8477).