Police seize suspected marijuana in Grand Bahama

A QUANTITY of suspected marijuana has been seized by police in Grand Bahama.
Acting on intelligence, officers proceeded to the Spinney Road area where a group of men were observed near an abandoned building.
On seeing the officers, the men are said to have fled. A search of the area revealed the suspected marijuana. No arrests were made.
Comments
AnObserver 13 hours, 39 minutes ago
Don't they have anything better to do?
Topdude 52 minutes ago
Please step up these search and seizures. Please do not forget that this is a gateway drug to opiates. Please. Please. Our children lives are at stake.
BMW 43 minutes ago
The police need to crack down on traffic offences like not stopping at stop signs, driving with out due care, speeding etc. These small japanese cars driven by people with very small brains are a danger on the roads!!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID