Two dead in weekend of violence

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were murdered in separate incidents over the weekend, bringing the country’s murder count to 47 for the year.

The first incident occurred around 11.30pm on Friday in the area of Hospital Lane.

A 20-year-old man was allegedly accosted by two armed men who emerged from a southwestern track road and opened fire on him.

Police were alerted to the incident via Shot Spotter technology. Upon arriving, they found a man unresponsive on Rogers Corner suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. The man died of his injuries at the scene.

The second incident occurred on Sunday around 3pm on Crepe Myrtle Avenue off Solider Road.

According to reports, the man was walking north towards Soldier Road when he was approached by a man dressed all in red and armed with a high-powered weapon, who shot him multiple times in his body.

The assailant reportedly fled the area in a small Japanese vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital by a private vehicle, but died later of his injuries.

Meanwhile, police reported that a woman was shot and hospitalised after two other women argued in a bar on Minnie Street shortly after 1am on Friday.

As the argument escalated, one of the women went to her car, a silver coloured Japanese vehicle, and got a firearm, according to preliminary police reports.

Shots were then fired at the bar, resulting in a woman employee being shot in both legs although she was not involved in the argument.