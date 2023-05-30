Two traffic fatalities, both women, in accidents over weekend

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
TWO women were killed in separate traffic accidents in New Providence over the weekend, prompting police to advise drivers to slow down.
The deaths bring the country’s unofficial traffic death count to 22 for the year.
The first incident occurred on Friday around 3.30pm on Prince Charles Drive.
According to reports, a white Daihatsu Mira driven by a woman was travelling east along Prince Charles Drive when it collided with a white flatbed truck travelling west.
Consequently, the truck driver lost control and collided with a utility pole and a vehicle parked on the street's southern side.
Both drivers were injured during the accident; however, the woman received serious injuries and died on the scene.
She has been identified as Philippa Deveaux.
Around 11.15pm that day, a black GMC Canyon truck and a silver colored Nissan Cube collided at McKinney and Johnstone Avenue, Stapledon Gardens.
Both drivers were injured during the accident, but only the woman driver of the Nissan Cube died on the scene of her injuries.
Due to the number of fatal accidents over the weekend, police again urged people to follow the rules and regulations governing the streets.
Comments
ohdrap4 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
How is that possible unless one is overtaking on the wrong side of the dual carriage way . I have seen many such asinine drivers on Prince Charles.
They also make uturns where not allowed and have decided that people have the right of way to turn left whether there is a light or not .
The police should issue some public announcements.
Now this woman is a candidate for the Darwin award.
bahamianson 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Attention ,Attention, telling frivers to slow down isn't working,lazy police officer.
