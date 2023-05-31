BUT will pursue industrial action if teachers not paid monies owed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson threatened to lead her union to industrial action if teachers do not receive their responsibility allowance by next month.

She claimed hundreds of teachers are owed money, adding: “Our patience has run thin.”

“They have marked examinations, and they have coached,” she said. “They have led departments as subject coordinators and they have led clubs and various different organisations in the schools and they should have been paid months and months ago,” she said.

“So, today, I will be sending out a survey to all of our members as to what course of industrial action we are going to take if the government doesn’t pay the responsibility allowances to all of our members that are owed by the end of June 2023 payday.”

“So, I don’t want people to be surprised when the Bahamas Union of Teachers kick into industrial action and say where did this come from?”

Mrs Wilson spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a donation event involving the Straw Business Persons Society.

She also raised concerns about backpay for teachers.

“I would’ve submitted 978 names to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Service for teachers who are waiting confirmation, who are waiting reclassification, reassessment and backpay so we are not pleased as to the speed in which these matters are being resolved.”



“Many of these matters have been outstanding for years and years and every year, we have to echo the same sentiments so we are impressing upon the Ministry of Education. I know that this is now the time for the budget and we hope that the budget has a line item in there for the reassessment, confirmation, reclassification and backpay that’s owed to our hundreds and hundreds of members.”