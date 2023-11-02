Homeless fears over shanty town demolitions

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRANTS rights advocate Louby Georges said displacement and homelessness might rise when the government evicts shanty town residents next week. He said there are unanswered questions about how the demolitions will affect people.

Mr Georges, a protection assistant for the International Organisation for Migration, also insisted he supports eradicating shanty towns despite his concerns.

“I do agree that something needs to be done,” he said yesterday. “People should not be living in those conditions.”

“Informal settlements should not be a norm. It must be dealt with.”

He spoke after Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said 162 structures in the Kool Acres and All Saints Way shanty towns will be demolished starting Monday and that only Bahamians in those communities will get housing assistance.

Mr Sweeting suggested the Department of Immigration would deal with those who lack legal status and that work permit sponsors are legally required to care for those they employ.

Mr Georges said: “What happens to those permit holders whom employers have not secured housing for? We don’t necessarily know the number of persons that fall in that category. Maybe the government knows, but I don’t think we know. No such information has been divulged at this time.

“Whether it be for a prolonged period, or a short period, whether it be for a day, whether it be for a week, you know, there are many questions that are still left unanswered that we are not sure can be answered in five days.

“Who knows, whether it’s one day, it’s a week, it’s a month, it’s a year, there is the scary potential of displacement and homelessness happening, and we’re talking about women, children, girls, elderly.”

He also said it is unclear what will happen to permanent resident holders.

“That’s a different kettle of fish,” he said. “Those individuals fall between the citizens and the permit holders. What happens to them as permanent residents? Is social services beholden to them also? I don’t know the answer to that. Are they subjected to the same rules as work permits? I don’t necessarily think so. Are they subjected to being repatriated? I don’t think the immigration laws would say so because they’re not necessarily in breach of any immigration policies or laws.”

Mr Georges said he is uncertain whether Haitian community leaders will help shanty town residents with living accommodations. Many residents in those communities told The Tribune they are unemployed, temporarily employed and have nowhere to go.

Mr Georges said he does not believe Haitian leaders “have the resources to assist hundreds of persons at this time.”