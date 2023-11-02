Homeless fears over shanty town demolitions

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
IMMIGRANTS rights advocate Louby Georges said displacement and homelessness might rise when the government evicts shanty town residents next week. He said there are unanswered questions about how the demolitions will affect people.
Mr Georges, a protection assistant for the International Organisation for Migration, also insisted he supports eradicating shanty towns despite his concerns.
“I do agree that something needs to be done,” he said yesterday. “People should not be living in those conditions.”
“Informal settlements should not be a norm. It must be dealt with.”
He spoke after Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said 162 structures in the Kool Acres and All Saints Way shanty towns will be demolished starting Monday and that only Bahamians in those communities will get housing assistance.
Mr Sweeting suggested the Department of Immigration would deal with those who lack legal status and that work permit sponsors are legally required to care for those they employ.
Mr Georges said: “What happens to those permit holders whom employers have not secured housing for? We don’t necessarily know the number of persons that fall in that category. Maybe the government knows, but I don’t think we know. No such information has been divulged at this time.
“Whether it be for a prolonged period, or a short period, whether it be for a day, whether it be for a week, you know, there are many questions that are still left unanswered that we are not sure can be answered in five days.
“Who knows, whether it’s one day, it’s a week, it’s a month, it’s a year, there is the scary potential of displacement and homelessness happening, and we’re talking about women, children, girls, elderly.”
He also said it is unclear what will happen to permanent resident holders.
“That’s a different kettle of fish,” he said. “Those individuals fall between the citizens and the permit holders. What happens to them as permanent residents? Is social services beholden to them also? I don’t know the answer to that. Are they subjected to the same rules as work permits? I don’t necessarily think so. Are they subjected to being repatriated? I don’t think the immigration laws would say so because they’re not necessarily in breach of any immigration policies or laws.”
Mr Georges said he is uncertain whether Haitian community leaders will help shanty town residents with living accommodations. Many residents in those communities told The Tribune they are unemployed, temporarily employed and have nowhere to go.
Mr Georges said he does not believe Haitian leaders “have the resources to assist hundreds of persons at this time.”
Comments
stillwaters 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
So, he's telling his people that neither he nor the Haitian 'leaders' can help them....It's every man for himself?
ted4bz 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
He said he agrees “something should be done”. They could have worked this “something” out themselves. But, everything is the government, the government, the government. The people in government are usually those who come to power with very little knowledge and sobriety in matters, with a lot of voting power to make a greater mess out of all of them. Why leave matters to this bunch when you know everything they do will be botched? There was a lot of warning, and a lot of time to work this out. There is no more time, so prepare for disaster. Disaster which is about to negatively affect most of us, in one way or the other; while a few benefits, of course.
JackArawak 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
They won’t be homeless, they’ll just relocate to another shanty town, probably Abaco. The government is simply playing “whack a mole” with this issue
bahamianson 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Listen man, do the crime , you worry about the time. You broke the law , now deal with the. Obsecuente.
Observer 11 minutes ago
The government of the Commomwealth of The Bahamas is not 'their' landlord with respect to an 'eviction'. The government sets the hygenic housing standard and regulates same. Law breakers will suffer the consequences. A genuine citizen should obey the law and the rules that govern housing of human beings.
