Jurors sworn in after lengthy selection process in Gibson trial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A NEW jury was empanelled yesterday in Adrian Gibson’s corruption trial after a lengthy selection process that dismissed several candidates because of their ties to the accused or witnesses.

The jury of five women and four men was selected months after Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson discharged the initial jury when one member admitted to discussing the case out of court and another claimed to know Tanya Demeritte, a witness who took a plea deal last year to avoid prosecution.

The new jurors were sworn in after defence lawyers exhausted their peremptory challenges and Justice Grant-Thompson asked candidates if they were conflicted about hearing the case because of a connection to the defendants or witnesses.

One male juror was replaced after admitting to being related to one of the defence lawyers.

A female juror was excused after claiming she knew an inspector witness.

Another left after she said her children went to the same school as one of the co-accused.

A juror claimed she worked closely with the wife of former Works Minister Desmond Bannister. Another said she was a classmate of Mr Gibson’s mother and communicated with her frequently while they plan an upcoming class reunion.

Mr Gibson is facing corruption charges concerning his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from his alleged failure to declare an interest in contracts the WSC awarded.

He is charged with WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson Jr, Rashae Gibson, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Since the defendants were charged last June, the trial has been delayed many times, mostly because of legal challenges.

Together, the group face 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

Damian Gomez, KC, Murrio Ducille, KC, Raphael Moxey, Christina Galanos, Ian Cargill and Donald Saunders represent the defendants.