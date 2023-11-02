Students ask for airlift from Jamaica after earthquake - but are urged to stay

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
SOME Bahamian students in Jamaica asked to be airlifted to The Bahamas after an earthquake shook that country earlier this week.
However, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said he told them it would be detrimental to their education to leave the country while it is still functioning.
Stephen Smith, the president of the Bahamian Students Association of the University of the West Indies Mona, told The Tribune yesterday that many students wanted to be airlifted to The Bahamas after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday.
He confirmed that no one was seriously hurt and there were no reports of damage to people’s belongings.
He said one student told him a sheetrock panel fell on his leg when he tried to evacuate, but he was not seriously injured.
He said the students were psychologically affected by the earthquake, calling them “emotionally distraught”.
“Everyone’s still on edge,” he said. “Just to lay down in the bedroom is still a fright because any kind of sudden movement, loud noise, or bump, you feel like the earthquake is about to happen.”
“There wasn’t any loss of life. There’s moreso emotional damage that occurred, but there wasn’t any severe building infrastructure damage.”
Mr Smith said there had been over 50 aftershocks since the earthquake.
He confirmed that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis shared a voice note with him expressing concern.
He said Mr Davis said he spoke to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who assured him everything was operational in the country and at the university.
Mr Mitchell encouraged students to stay put.
“The better view is for them to remain in place,” he said yesterday. “Follow the instructions of the authorities. Keep as safe as they can. If something catastrophic happens, we’ll intervene, but at the moment, it doesn’t appear to call for that.
“It’s a scary thing, but if you’re going to go to school in Jamaica, it’s an earthquake zone so it’s a part of the reality.”
stillwaters 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
The government won't give them a free ride home, but surely they can come home at their own expense, can't they?
BMW 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
If they want to come home purchase a friggin ticket!! Why does the government have to airlift them???? Thats tax payers money.
Sickened 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Obviously those students aren't really too concerned otherwise they would have left on their own accord. Bahamian's just like free tings. No shame in begging anymore.
bahamianson 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
So when bahamian students are in the united states and a calamity occurs, will the government have to bring them home, also? Tell those students enjoy some hot patties.
