Top sailor Spencer making some waves

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Top sailor Spencer Cartwright has made a name for himself on the waters and will now look to make his mark as an assistant coach for the Brown University sailing team.

The four-time Bahamas National Optimist champion was immersed in the national sport since his start at the Bahamas Sailing Association summer camp programme at 8-years-old.

After experiencing success at multiple international regional and world championships, Cartwright is ready to serve in his new role as the Davis Emma assistant coach chair for co-ed and women’s sailing for 2023-24.

“It’s an honour to be brought on board to one of the most prestigious programmes in all of college sailing. It is rewarding to see all the hard work and dedication that I put into the sport come full circle and open doors for me in other aspects of my life,” he said.

The transition to coaching was a relatively easy one for the decorated Roger Williams University graduate.

While attending the private university, Cartwright served as the captain of their sailing team for three years, displaying his leadership ability.

Upon culminating his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in engineering along with a mathematics minor, he achieved the 2022 College Sailing All American Open Skipper and 2022 All-New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association (NEISA) First Team Skipper honours.

He was fuelled by the freedom and independence felt on the boat in the open water and will use his passion to pass his knowledge and skills onto others.

“I am hoping my input can help the team continue to perform at the highest level of college sailing. The team finished on the podium at three out of the seven national championships across the different sailing disciplines last year.

“I am looking forward to building on that great showing and walking away with a national championship win this year,” the newest assistant coach said.

Cartwright credited his journey in sailing for the understanding he has developed over the years from the sailor and captain perspectives.

Despite all of his accomplishments overseas, he has been equally impressive at home. With four junior national championships in the Optimist Dinghy Class, he has won more than any sailor at that level.

Additionally, he was ranked top in the Laser, Snipe, Sunfish and Optimist classes. He also represented The Bahamas at the Laser Junior World Championships, Optimist World Championships, World Sailing Youth Championships, and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.

After representing the country at numerous competitions, the top sailor is determined to thrive in his new role.

“At this point I have developed a keen understanding of not just the sport itself but the steps it takes to be a successful sailor. Recently, the sailing community back home has really kicked off thanks to the increased support when it became a national sport but it was quite small when I started out. In order to compete internationally I had to be more regimented, structured and efficient with my time on the water,” he said.

Despite the initial setbacks, Cartwright is grateful for his journey in the newly-named national sport and will utilise that experience to lead the Brown University sailing team in the right direction.

“It is always an honour to represent my country internationally, whether I am competing or coaching. I take pride in how my upbringing in The Bahamas has shaped who I am as an athlete and person and will do my best to let that shine wherever I am on the water,” he added.

Cartwright joins many other Bahamians transitioning from partaking in sports to serving as coaches either here or across the world.