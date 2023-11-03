$500m cruise port’s ‘strict preference’ for Bahamians

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The US contractor managing landside construction for Carnival’s $500m Grand Bahama cruise port has pledged to give “strict preference” to Bahamians on all work that is put out to bid.

Kyle Klewin, Greython Construction’s chief executive, told Tribune Business that all contracts issued to-date have been issued to Grand Bahama-based Bahamian contractors as he promised to match the company’s “track record” elsewhere in the Caribbean where 90 percent of the work was performed by local companies.

He added that he was “quite surprised” that Leonard Sands, the Bahamian Contractors Association’s (BCA) president, would voice scepticism over how much of the project’s construction will be awarded to locals given that he has never been in contact with himself or Greython.

“Greython to date has only hired local Bahamian and Grand Bahama based vendors on the project. No contractors outside of The Bahamas have been awarded any work to date,” Mr Klewin told this newspaper.

“I have never received communication or heard from Leonard Sands requesting to meet with us, to bid on work, or to introduce any specific vendors or suppliers. The first I have ever heard of Mr Sands is from your article published today. Greython has instilled procurement guidelines that offer strict preference to local Bahamian and, specifically, Grand Bahama-based companies.”

The Greython chief said four contracts have been awarded to-date, as the landside construction is just starting to ramp-up, but he added: “We’ve made very clear our preference to hire local and Grand Bahamian contractors. We had a big Town Hall meeting. We talked to everyone who wanted a job. I gave out my personal cell phone number. I encouraged everyone qualified to apply for a job.

“We’ve made it clear we are giving preferential treatment to local Bahamian contractors when we award contracts. I was surprised. I’ve never been contacted by Mr Sands, I don’t know who he is. He’s never approached us and I’ve never even heard of him.”

The BCA chief had told this newspaper he does not have “much hope” local firms will win significant work on major upcoming projects. While Bahamian contractors “should have first shot at any work inside the country”, he added that this is rarely the case with large-scale foreign direct investment (FDI) developments that usually “find ways not to use Bahamians”.

He spoke as Greython, a US-headquartered contractor with offices in California, Missouri, Connecticut and St Lucia, revealed that bid documents for work on Carnival’s new cruise port, Celebration Key, will be released to sub-contractors, vendors and suppliers this month and in December 2023.

Greython, which is the construction manager for landside work, revealed on social media postings that requests for proposal (RFP) will be issued in no less than 30 areas including excavation for building foundations; asphalt; concrete, rebar and formwork foundations; masonry block; cabinetry; electrical; fire alarm and fire protection; plumbing; carpentry; and moisture protection.

Mr Klewin, arguing that Mr Sands’ concerns were without foundation, told Tribune Business: “One hundred percent of the contracts we’ve let so far are let to Bahamian companies and we intend to do that throughout the project.

“I can tell you that based on our track record, we’ve done a lot of major projects throughout the Caribbean. All the jobs we have completed so far, 90 percent of the work was let to local firms. We’re working hard to do that here. We’ve done that in St Lucia, done that in St Thomas, and will be doing that in Grand Bahama. We’ve made it clear our preference will be for local, Bahamian companies.

“We have 85-90 percent local participation. We have a track record on every job we have completed and we intend on keeping it on the job we have in Grand Bahama and The Bahamas. It’s really important to us, and has always been important to us. That’s the way we do business... There’s been a lot of interest, and we’ve got a lot of good responses, and are always looking for more.”

Recalling efforts to raise awareness of the work that is in offer, Mr Klewin added: “Both Carnival and Greython conducted extensive open Town Hall meetings to educate the market and public about the project, and to discuss opportunities available to local companies.

“All were invited and several hundred Bahamas-based vendors, sub-contractors, and tradesmen and women attended. At the meeting I provided my direct contact information and personal cell phone number, and encouraged anyone interested in participating in the project to contact me directly.

“Greython is actively looking for qualified vendors and sub-contractors that wish to participate in the project and invite all qualified firms and individuals to apply.”

Asked by this newspaper how much Bahamian contractors stand to benefit from Carnival’s project, plus the likes of the Grand Bahama Shipyard’s $600m expansion, Mr Sands had said: “I really don’t have much hope. I don’t understand how that impacts Bahamian contractors in any way, shape or form until such time as we have information that suggests they’ll be engaging Bahamian contractors. We don’t know that.

“We can assume, but that has not proven to be the reality. We’ve often found with these foreign direct investment (FDI) projects that they say they will use Bahamians and then find ways not to use Bahamians. We’re not moved by Carnival or the Shipyard. They’ve not reached out to the BCA at all. They’ve not made any inquiries, and we don’t know about the projects and what the requirements will be.

“The only thing I suspect they’ll do is contact the Department of Labour for workers. We’re the BCA. We represent contractors. But the Department of Labour will reach out to us and say: ‘Can you circulate this to your members? We are a body made up of Bahamian contractors,” Mr Sands added. “We should have first shot at any work inside the country, but we’re often the last choice.”