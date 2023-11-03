Art on show by Sadie Curtis pupils

Students at Sadie Curtis Primary School displayed their artistic skills with their visual art display.

October is the Ministry of Education’s Visual Art Unit’s month to celebrate and this year’s theme “This is who we are 50 years and beyond’ pays tribute to the country’s golden jubilee.



Sadie Curtis held a special assembly where students displayed their work and artist Minolta Butler encouraged the students to ‘keep trying’ as creativity can turn a mistake into a brilliant piece of art.

She said: “Art takes time and dedication, keep trying and stay focus. Painting with coffee was a mistake turn into creativity.”

The month-long festivities included a chalk art contest, tie dye contest, dip and paint, art competition and an exhibition at the Mall at Marathon. An art parade will be held today to round off the activities.

Mrs Knowles, art officer at the Ministry of Education, noted that a month is needed to celebrate art.

She said: “Art education is vital; studies revealed that it relieves stress, improve academics and problem solving. Hence, it should be celebrated and it is celebrated in many public schools in New Providence and some of the Family Islands.”