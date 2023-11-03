Attorney for former police officer withdraws representation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN ATTORNEY for a veteran police officer facing drug related charges has withdrawn representation of his client.

Former Assistant Superintendent Sonny Miller’s lawyer, K Melvin Munroe, made the request on Friday before Magistrate Shaka Serville during talks for a trial date.

Last June, Mr Miller and two Colombian men were arraigned in the Magistrate's Court accused of importing 181 pounds of cocaine and 31 pounds of indian hemp into Acklins.

The former Police Staff Association chairman faced eight drug related charges. He was relieved of his duties.

Former Asst Supt Miller was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson at the time.

Present for the talks for the trial date was Darnell Dorsett, acting assistant director of Public Prosecutions. She listed availabilities during the week of February 12 and in March. Meanwhile, Mr Munroe suggested availability during the month of March.

However, the magistrate expressed the consideration for the earliest possible date. It was after Mr Seville’s words that the defendant's attorney had a moment to speak to his client.

After a few minutes, Mr Munroe said he wished to withdraw from the matter.

Mr Miller told Magistrate Serville he had no objection to his attorney’s request when asked by the magistrate.

Magistrate Serville asked Mr Munroe if there was any obligation on his part to assist the defendant in identifying another attorney considering the bar code of professional conduct.

Mr Munroe said he may be in a position to recommend persons.

At one point the magistrate asked Mr Miller if he was okay, which the defendant confirmed that he was. However some napkins were later handed to Mr Miller to wipe his tears.

The trial date was set for March 11-15 and a status hearing was scheduled for December 15 to allow Mr Miller to update the court on his efforts to obtain an attorney.