THE BTVI STORY: Revving up for the future

They were 11 eager young men who swarmed around the vehicle like busy bees. The excitement was evident as they were presented with the opportunity to diagnose the multiple issues the owner faced.

One of the most vocal of the crew was 32-year-old Gabriel Metholall. He had just arrived at class. He was quite late, but his instructor understood that as a mechanic at Nassau Flight Services, driving from the airport was a challenge.

Gabriel is one of 54 students in the Auto Mechanics programme at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). Of the students in the Vehicle Systems class, he has the most experience with eight years as a mechanic.

“From I know myself, I was dealing with cars. My dad does body work; he was a mechanic first. I learned a lot through him,” he said.

Questioned as to what his experience in the Auto Mechanics programme has been like so far, the second semester student hastily said, “It’s beautiful.”

Gabriel credited his instructors, Perry Brooks and Colin Johnson for enlightening him in various areas including trouble shooting, soldering wire and the ratio of air, fuel and combustion.

Also in that class was 18-year-old Joshua Rolle. The 2023 St. Augustine’s College (SAC) graduate did not discover his passion until 11th grade. He was so excited, he started studying Auto Mechanics on his own.

“I wanted to do something I love. I am passionate about mechanics and welding. If I am on a job I love, I wouldn’t have a problem going to work every day,” said the teenager.

During the class when Mr. Brooks hoisted the vehicle into the air via a hydraulic lift, it was Joshua who seemed most excited. Joshua was one of the first to begin exploring.

“She just got a new belt. Oh pretty,” he said excitedly.

The first semester student said though he studied more traditional academic subjects in high school, his parents support him learning a trade.

“In their eyes, once I like it, they say, ‘Go for it.’ It was a sacrifice to send me to SAC, but I’m glad they support the route I’ve decided to take,” said Joshua.

When the vehicle was being lowered, Joshua shouted, “Clear the lift.” He took pride in ensuring everyone cleared the area and there were no accidents. Safety remains a priority.

Meantime, Mr Brooks, who has ten years as a mechanic is teaching the students topics such as engine, exhaust, brake and fuel systems. He enjoys teaching.



“It’s very rewarding in this environment. I am very comfortable because I am imparting knowledge and skills to help younger men, in particular, obtain a trade. I see a lot of potential here. It’s a joy,” he said.

