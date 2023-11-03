Clubs & Societies November 3rd 2023

ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA SOROITY

The local Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Eta Psi Omega kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a health and educational presentation on “Myth Busting: Breast Cancer 101” by Dr Yasmin Robinson, a member of the sorority. She debunked breast cancer myths, urged the members to get their annual mammograms and stressed the importance of early detection.

Breast Cancer Awareness month culminated with the donations of 72 cancer kits designed to support patients who are undergoing cancer therapy at the Princess Margaret Hospital.



Margo J Adderley, local Chapter president, presented the cancer kit to Sister Beverley Williams, chief nurse of the Oncology Department.

Phylicia Ferguson, first vice president and programme chair for Eta Psi Omega Chapter, said the donation is a testament to the sorority’s commitment to promoting health and wellness within our community. She said: “Our cancer kits are a symbol of our sorority’s dedication to uplifting and supporting those in need during their battle with breast cancer.”

Dr Robinson, committee chair, reiterated that the cancer kits were thoughtfully curated to include items aimed at providing physical comfort, mental stimulation, and emotional support during their challenging journey. Each kit is designed to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing breast cancer. The sorority believes these small gestures of kindness can have a profound impact.

Alana Major, former president; sorority member and director of the Public Hospital Authority foundation, expressed her gratitude and support for this philanthropic gesture. She said: “We are truly grateful for the generous donation from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Eta Psi Omega Chapter.”

BAHAMAS ASSOCIATION OF ADMINISTRATIVE PROFESSIONALS

The old adage says that “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Duquesa Dean, president of GD Caring and Sharing Cancer Support Group, is on a mission to hold true this adage.

Mrs Dean cared for her mother who was afflicted with cancer before her passing. She is an advocate of cancer awareness and early detection. She recently spoke to members and guests of the Bahamas Association of Administrative Professionals (BAAP) at their monthly meeting.

Mrs Dean, who wore pink ribbon earrings symbolising breast cancer awareness, educated BAAP members and guests on cancer. She advised them of toxic items to the body which should be avoided. She also told them of the importance of monitoring what they eat.

As early detection is the key, Mrs Dean instructed those present on how to self-check their breasts and what are some of the symptoms of breast cancer.

Deniece Evans, an attendee at the meeting, said Mrs Dean’s presentation was “exceptional”.

“I have gotten so much information that would benefit me,” said Mrs Evans.

Sharnett Ferguson, vice president of BAAP, said, “We wanted to have someone come to speak to our members in order to arm them with information they can use in their daily lives, and so they can be aware of what’s going on and how they can help themselves.”

BAAP is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to provide administrative and office professionals opportunities for professional growth. BAAP meets the third Thursday in the month at the Edmund Moxey Community Centre, Baillou Hill Road at 6pm.

KIWANIS CLUB OF CABLE BEACH

The Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach holds its antique car show and grill out on Saturday, November 11, at Arawak Cay, from 10.30am-5pm. Proceeds in aid of ongoing community projects.

KIWANIS CLUB OF OVER-THE-HILL

On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill, led by president Dominique Gaitor, under our theme “Serving with Passion & Strength” continued our assistance to the St Matthew’s Social Outreach Ministry with the grilling of steaks and chicken at their Steak Out and Mini Fair. The grillers of Over-The-Hill look forward to this project every year where we can give back to this very important ministry of St Matthew’s Anglican Church.

The St Matthew’s Social Outreach Ministry headed by its President Sylvia Forbes, operates the St Matthew’s Day Care Center for the aged, where seniors are taken care of during the workday, and also provide a food kitchen for lunch distribution during selected days in the week, and monthly food parcels for the aged and less fortunate in the church’s community.

ROTARY CLUB OF NASSAU

Under the patronage of Dame Margarete Pindling, the Bahamas Society of Ophthalmic Nurses, on Sunday, October 29, at the Balmoral Club, held its Eyecare Awareness Awards Ceremony.

The awards ceremony was held to recognise and thank non-government organisations, volunteers and committee members, who gave of their time and resources to aid the visually impaired, the blind and others in need of eyecare in The Bahamas. Michael Darville, Minister of Health & Wellness, congratulated the Bahamas Society of Ophthalmic Nurses (BSON) for the work that they do and also applauded the efforts of the many honorees.

The Rotary Club of Nassau (RCN), was especially pleased to be honoured by BSON, in recognition of its continued partnership. Each year, RCN, in partnership with BSON, MJB Optical, Rhonda Eyes Alliance (REA) and other partners and friends, hosts a free vision/health expo, where boys and girls in particular, receive optical and medical screening. This year, RCN, along with partners such as Island Administrator Jandilee Archer, dentists Dr Andre Rollins and team, the Long Islanders Association, the Long Island District Education Department, and audiologist Dr Deborah Nubirth hosted an optical, medical, dental, and hearing expo. More than 450 children were screened over a three-day period. This vision/health expo was also a success due in big part to generous donations from sponsors, such as Essentially Alkaline, Prescription Centre, New Providence Ecology Park, Leah’s Hopes and Dreams, Doctors Hospital, Insurance Management, and Sun Oil.

The Rotary Club of Nassau meets each Tuesday at 1pm at the Nassau Yacht Club.

ZONTA CLUB OF NEW PROVIDENCE

During the month of May 2023, the Zonta Clubs of New Providence and Nassau launched a ‘Say No to Violence’, TikTok, Essay, and Poetry competition. The competition was open to primary and high school students throughout The Bahamas.

The objective was to raise awareness of the critical issue of violence against women. Ultimately, the excellent entries in each category showed the power of creative expression and awareness of this important issue.

During the presentation, presidents Yvette Ingraham and Sonia Brown, of Zonta Club of New Providence and Nassau, respectively, congratulated the winners on their stellar performance and encouraged them to continue to be advocates for eliminating violence against women.

Each of the top five competitors received a Leveno tablet, courtesy of Customs Computers, and a cash prize.

Poetry Competition-Grade 3-5: 1st L’Amour Dawkins; 2nd Taliyah Walker; 3rd Melia Outten; 4th Benjamin Cartwright; 5th Shiaion Thompson.

Essay Competition Winners-Grade 10-12: 1st Anaya Gray; 2nd Markisha Francois; 3rd Marcus Nabbie; 4th Gabrielle Ferguson; 5th Daria McQueen.

TikTok Competition-Grade 7-9: 1st Justin Hughes.