GIBSON BOWS OUT OF CHAIRMAN RACE: Shane backs Lynes as he claims confidence lacking for Mitchell

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SHANE Gibson said he has withdrawn from the Progressive Liberal Party’s upcoming chairmanship race to consolidate opposition to Fred Mitchell.

His decision leaves the party’s deputy chair, Robyn Lynes, as the sole challenger to Mr Mitchell in a race that will be decided on November 10 when the PLP hosts its convention.

“I withdrew because, in a three-way race, the incumbent would have an advantage,” Mr Gibson said yesterday. “Robyn Lynes has done a spectacular job as deputy chair from 2017 to now and she will do a great job as chair, so I’m throwing my full support behind her.”

“It’s obvious that PLPs throughout The Bahamas have great confidence in the leader and deputy leader and that’s why they were nominated unopposed. The fact that two persons nominated against the existing chairman tells you that there is a lack of confidence in him.”

“He’s relying on the fact that his nomination was signed by the leader and deputy leader to pull support, but the delegates know about this dismal failure and will reward him accordingly.”

Tension between Mr Gibson and Mr Mitchell became apparent as the former Golden Gates unsuccessfully sought the party’s nomination for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election.

Mr Gibson said yesterday that he is on the ground in West Grand Bahama “campaigning vigorously for the PLP”.

He said he would remain there as long as it takes.

The PLP’s establishment is seriously taking the challenge from Ms Lynes.

Although Ms Lynes will likely face pressure to bow out of the race, she told the press over the weekend that she will remain until the end.

She said she would not be intimidated, insisting her bid is not anti-leadership.

A source close to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told The Tribune the party leader did not want a contested election at the convention. He and deputy leader Chester Cooper signed Mr Mitchell’s nomination papers.

To run for chair, nominees had to pay a non-refundable $1,500 fee.

Mr Gibson said he did not know if he would get his money back.