Harbour Island students shine

Harbour Island student won local scholarship and awards for academic achievements.

Jaiell Winder, the top grade 11 student at the Harbour Island All Age School (HIAAS) was selected by her principal and students to receive the Romalia’s Townhouse Legacy Scholarship Award.

Jaiell is 15 years old, goal oriented, enjoys studying and exploring community initiatives. She has continuously excelled in her studies, successfully attaining the honour roll, principal’s list, and top student. She has 8 BJCs passing 5 with Bs and 3 with As and currently serves as a prefect at her school.

She is a member of the new Lignum Vitae Concert & Marching Band of Harbour Island, a member of Girls Guides, Nursing Cadets, and also a new member of the Teachers Cadet programme.

Every summer and sometimes after school hours and during the weekends, she gains work experience in real estate and accounts in the office of Dunmore Realty.