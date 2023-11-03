Healthcare providers in NHI programme seek answers over payment delays

HEALTHCARE providers enrolled in the National Health Insurance programme are calling for answers after suffering payment delays last month.

A doctor, who spoke to The Tribune on the condition of anonymity Friday, said providers were left concerned last month after they didn’t receive the funds owed to them as scheduled.

“They didn’t have the funds to pay us for some reason on the 15th, which the contract states as the date they pay us. They did pay us 60 percent on the 20th and then yesterday (Thursday), they paid the other 40 per cent,” he said.

“So, something is going on. If you can’t pay your bills on the day you’re supposed to pay them then that’s a problem, so we need to know what’s going on.”

The doctor added that it was the first-time providers were paid so late.

In an email sent to NHI service providers last month, which was seen by The Tribune, NHI officials apologised for the late payments, but did not state the reason for the delay.

This comes as some raise concerns about NHI’s financial sustainability.

However, a statement issued by the Ministry of Health last month said NHI was progressing steadily while refuting reports that “sought to discredit and defame the work of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and its leadership.”

The ministry called NHI “a Bahamian success story” and said it serves as a model for the region.

Meanwhile, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville recently told the House of Assembly that NHI was preparing to expand as he dismissed claims that the insurance programme is collapsing.

“We’re working our way towards catastrophic healthcare insurance which is clearly outlined in our blueprint for change,” he said. “Catastrophic healthcare is a huge financial burden, but if we do an excellent job at the primary healthcare level we can keep these cases from the hospital and be able to manage the cost associated with catastrophic healthcare,” he said.

He also foreshadowed the coming of the new National Health Insurance Bill, which, he said, will repeal and replace the 2016 National Health Act.