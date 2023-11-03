Mitchell hits back at Gibson's 'lack of confidence' claim

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said Shane Gibson's suggestion that the PLP has no confidence in him as chairman does not add up. Instead, he said, Mr Gibson's choice to withdraw from the race shows he has no confidence in himself.

Mr Mitchell spoke to delegates in Exuma on Thursday after Mr Gibson, former Labour Minister and Golden Gates MP, dropped out of the race for the party's chairmanship. The election for the chairmanship of the party is set for November 10 at the PLP's convention.

Mr Gibson said his decision to drop out would reduce the advantage Mr Mitchell would have running as the incumbent candidate in a three-way race. He threw his full support behind Robyn Lynes, the party's deputy chair who is now the sole challenger for the party's chairmanship.

Mr Gibson said the fact that Mr Mitchell had two challengers when the leadership and deputy leadership of the party is unopposed meant his party had no confidence in him.

Mr Mitchell, who has been publicly at odds with Mr Gibson since his unsuccessful bid under the PLP for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat following the sudden death of Obie Wilchcombe, called Mr Gibson's statements illogical.

"That is a non sequitur, in other words it doesn't follow. It's making two and two five and not four. If it shows anything at all, it shows that they are the ones who have no confidence, not the party."

Mr Mitchell reiterated that if he is attacked personally, he will fight back measure for measure.

"What I find interesting is that they are seeking to make this an entirely personal attack. Every time you look on social media, there is some salacious story being spread around, which is directed at me personally, not at matters which have anything to do with policy.

"I am constrained by the party's long-term interests, not to answer everything which people say. I said this to Lynden Pindling, to Perry Christie and to (Philip) 'Brave' Davis, that if I'm attacked personally, I reserve the right to attack you back measure for measure," Mr Mitchell said.