National Sports Awards Saturday

SPORTS Heritage Month began on Wednesday and among the event’s sporting festivities will be the National Sports Awards slated for tomorrow evening.

The ceremony is set to take place on the front lawn of the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium at 6:30pm. Nominees for the 26 categories are all in and winners will be awarded this weekend.

The awards to be presented on Saturday are junior and senior high school student athlete (male and female), Family Island student athlete, collegiate athlete of the year, national secondary athletic school of the year (junior and senior), community sports award, Family Island Sports Council of the Year, youth national team of the year, national coach of the year, federation of the year, tourism impact of the year, Bahamas Olympic Committee award, Leevan Sands Courage award, athlete of the year with disability (male and female), national sportsmanship, Minister of Sports-for excellence, the Prime Minister Award for National Pride, Sports league of the year, tourism ambassador award, Family Island coach of the year,

The male nominees for junior high school student athlete of the year are Christon Joseph, Craig Ferguson, David Singh, Devano Dorsett, Eagan Neely, Euland Rolle, Patrick Mactaggart, and Xavion Johnson. The nominees in contention for the female category include Abigail Smith, Anjaleah Knowles, Cara Rodgers, Davia Pinder, Kalél Nixon, Kamera Strachan, Katerina Coello, Keyezra Thomas, La’Breah Sands, Saleste Gibson,and Tatyana Madu.

Female nominees for senior student athlete of the year are Jalisa Clarke, Jamiah Nabbie, Kaitlyn WIlliams, Kami Roach, Rhanishka Gibbs, Tera Sweeting, and Terrell McCoy. For the males, contending for the award will be Adrien Shearer, Branden Vanderpool, Dekari Turnquest, Jerald Carrol, Malcolm Menzies, Marvin Johnson, Valdez Edgecombe, and Zion Miller.

The candidates for the national secondary athletic school of the year are CV Bethel, CR Walker, Queen’s College, St Augustine’s College, and Sunland Baptist Academy. The junior nominees in this category are AF Adderley, CH Reeves, St Augustine’s College, and Queen’s College.

The contenders for the collegiate athlete of the year award are Jacobi Bain, Keyshawn Strachan, Kyle Wilson, and Lamar Taylor.

Taylor will also be in the running for the Bahamas Olympic Committee award along with Rashield Williams, and Terrence Jones.

Three nominees have been selected for the Leevan Sands Courage Award including the likes of Anthonique Strachan, Justin Roberts, and Rachel Thompson.

Five nominees will hope to be awarded Family Island coach of the year honours on Saturday. The candidates are Anthony Williams, Felicia Cartwright, Kennard Mackey, Patricia Rolle, and Steven Brown.

The National Sports Award for Federation of the Year is between the Bahamas Aquatic Federation, Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations, Bahamas Softball Federation, Bahamas Triathlon Association, Bahamas Boxing Federation, and Equestrian Bahamas.

The athlete of year with a disability nominees are Caitlin Romer and Deron Forbes.

The Tribune Sports section will announce the results of this weekend’s National Sports Awards next week Monday.