NIB staff vote to strike over unresolved issues

NATIONAL Insurance Board line staff voted to strike during a poll yesterday, according to Nadia Vanderpool, president of the Union of Public Officers.

She said the strike poll was held because, for over two years, NIB failed to resolve the union’s grievances, including merit pay increase issues.

She said the NIB has not adhered to the Industrial Act’s stipulations about when payments must be made.

She said for three years, workers have been denied three months of their new salaries.

Incorrect increment increases for people promoted is another concern.

Ms Vanderopool said after the industrial agreement expired, the increment scale was supposed to increase.

“The lowest on that scale I think, is $1,125, and it goes right up to, I think, about $1,900,” she said. “So that is the new scale that the board is supposed to be referencing when it comes to promotions, but like I said, the board decided that okay, we’re going to continue to use the $1,200 for whatever reason.”

For his part, NIB chairman Philip McKenzie said the board is not trying to deny employees benefits.

He said the industrial agreement changed the merit pay assessment period, but not the pay period.

Regarding increment increases, he questioned the basis upon which the union was applying a new scale.

Ms Vanderpool was mum on what would happen now that workers voted to strike.

“I won’t say, but I’m telling you, I let you know that whatever it takes to get our matters resolved, we will take that action,” she said.

“We have hundreds of Bahamians who depend on their benefits from the National Insurance Board. So, like I said, the union does not want to do that but if we are forced to do something like that then we will stand and do whatever it is to get our matter resolved. It’s already been over a year. It shouldn’t take this long to get a matter resolved. We’ve already met with executive management. We’ve met with the chairman. We’ve met with ministers.”