‘PTI Road Traffic proposal never made it to Cabinet’

TRANSPORT and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis suggested that a businessman who presented a proposal to the government for the Road Traffic Department did not demonstrate that he could fulfil certain requirements for the project.

“Many persons send in proposals. There has to be land and then there has to be approval for the project, and then there has to be funding incorporated, so nothing was taken to Cabinet because none of those processes I could see in the future happening,” she told the press yesterday.

Franklyn Robinson, the former CEO of the now defunct Bahamas Automobile Safety and Inspection Centre, told The Tribune that years of work were wasted when the government rejected his proposal.

Mrs Coleby-Davis, however, said yesterday that his project was not rejected “because nothing went to the Cabinet”.

Mr Robinson accused the Davis administration of “cronyism” for housing the department headquarters in Leslie Miller’s Summerwinds Plaza.

He sought for 20 years to create a “one-stop” Road Traffic Department project, but successive administrations declined to accept his offer.

He said the $30m project would have been funded by his company, PTI Bahamas, in a 20-year partnership with the government.

Mrs Coleby-Davis could not explain why Mr Miller’s plaza was chosen to house the department, referring reporters to Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle.

Ms Coleby-Davis said: “The Ministry of Works is assisting with the design and planning and structuring of” the Road Traffic Department’s future home.

“And because they are also guiding the process of the stadium and there is an urgent need for us to move out of the stadium, I assume they are managing the timeline with the timeline the stadium has given them to have us off of property for them to really do the overall of renovations that are required.



“And so, it’s because it’s urgent I would assume it’s coming up soon.”