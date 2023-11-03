Public consultation in December for bus fare rise

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
TRANSPORT and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said public consultation on planned bus far increases will be held within the first two weeks of December, with officials hoping to roll out a 25-cent increase in the first quarter of 2024.
Ms Coleby-Davis told the press that public town hall meetings will help ensure the increase is satisfactory to the public.
The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union prematurely claimed that a 25-cent increase would take effect on August 14, making bus fares $1.50 for adults and $1.25 for junior and high school students. The rates for elderly passengers and primary school children were to remain unchanged.
The Ministry of Transport later called the announcement premature, saying the government has not deliberated on a fare increase.
Bus drivers have been demanding an increase for some time.
moncurcool 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
These people in government really take the Bahamian for fools. Why have a public consultation in December and you already set to roll out the increase in 2024?
