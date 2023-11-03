Sports calendar: Nov 2023

• Here’s a glance at some of the events on tap for this weekend:

TODAY

Track - Red-Line Athletics Track Club’s jumping clinic featuring Leevan ‘Superman’ Sands at the original Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium from 4-6 pm.

Saturday

Golf - National Sports Month’s Golf Tournament at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Driving Range starting at 8am.

Track - Red-Line Athletics Track Club’s 4th annual Motivational, Health and Wellness Seminar at the National Training Agency from 10:30am to 3:30pm.

Softball

Public Service Softball Tournament at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex. 9am - RBDF vs Inland Revenue. 9:45am - Police Red vs BDOCS. 10:30am - Agriculture vs Police Blue. 11:15am Ministry of Education vs Water & Sewerage.

Noon - Winner Gm 1 vs Winner Gm 3. 12:45pm Winner GM 2 vs Winner GM 4. 1:30pm Loser GM 5 vs Loser GM 6 for 3rd place. 2:15pm - Winner GM 5 vs Winner GM 6 for championship. National Awards - 6:30pm Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s Awards and Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on the lawn of the ministry.

Sunday

Volleyball - New Providence Volleyball Association’s double header at the DW Davis Gymnasium. 3:30pm - Warhawks vs Defenders (M). 5pm - Lady Warhawks vs Panthers (L).