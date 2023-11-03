Two men missing at sea

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men, aged 53 and 33, who reportedly went missing at sea.

Officers at the Western Police Station received a report shortly before 8pm on Thursday that the two men were onboard Blue Water #2, a 65-foot vessel that left Nassau on October 13th.

It was further reported that on Wednesday 1st November, sometime around 7.30am, while in the area of Cay-Sal Bank, south of South Andros, the men left the mother ship on a fiberglass dingy for their daily dive and did not return at the scheduled time (5pm).

The US Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and BASRA were contacted and immediately commenced a search with negative results.

This matter is under active investigation.