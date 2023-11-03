Wendy's serving food on Paradise Island – from a mobile kitchen

AFTER a very public debate over plans to open a Wendy’s restaurant on Paradise Island, the company is now serving food at the site – but from a mobile kitchen.

Psomi Holdings, an affiliate of Aetos Holdings, the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza franchisee, blasted Atlantis last week after approval was granted for the Paradise Island restaurant, saying the resort had masterminded a “meritless, aggressive and self-serving campaign” to block the move.

The Paradise Island Tourism Development Association – after the approval was granted – pledged to appeal against it, even if it goes to the highest court in the land, the Privy Council.

But Wendy’s has already started serving – bringing its mobile kitchen to the site yesterday.

The company says the kitchen is fully licenced and legally able to operate on the site.

One customer who spoke to The Tribune said: “I don’t see any reason why Wendy’s shouldn’t be allowed to be here. The plaza needs something and it’s not out of place with the other businesses here. It made me laugh to see the mobile kitchen after all the arguments, though!”