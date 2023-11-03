Young faces at Parliament event

The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture wrapped up its youth month activities with the annual Youth in Parliament at the House of Assembly last week.

Youth in Parliament allows students to gain firsthand experience in the parliamentary process and allows them to voice their concerns and formulate solutions to.



The ministry also provided a Youth in Senate opportunity for the students and they were supported by the advice and experience of current cabinet ministers Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs.