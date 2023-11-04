Fire destroys structures in Kool Acres shanty town

Around 77 structures or some 80 percent of the Kool Acres shanty town off Joe Farrington Road have been burned to the ground in a fire that took place around 4pm on Saturday, according to Craig Delancey, Buildings Control Officer with the Ministry of Works and a part of the Unregulated Communities Action Taskforce.

Mr Delancey said no injuries have been reported, but 99 percent of the structures that were to be demolished on Monday have been affected.

He said demolition plans are still set to take place on Monday following some cleanup and investigations of the fire’s cause.

The Tribune has been on the scene speaking to residents of the community. Residents said some were waiting until Monday to find somewhere else to stay.