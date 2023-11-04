Fire destroys structures in Kool Acres shanty town

Around 77 structures or some 80 percent of the Kool Acres shanty town off Joe Farrington Road have been burned to the ground in a fire that took place around 4pm on Saturday, according to Craig Delancey, Buildings Control Officer with the Ministry of Works and a part of the Unregulated Communities Action Taskforce.
Mr Delancey said no injuries have been reported, but 99 percent of the structures that were to be demolished on Monday have been affected.
He said demolition plans are still set to take place on Monday following some cleanup and investigations of the fire’s cause.
The Tribune has been on the scene speaking to residents of the community. Residents said some were waiting until Monday to find somewhere else to stay.
Comments
Observer 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
So, were the residents hiding something?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
"99 percent of the structures that were to be demolished on Monday have been affected."
Does anyone believe this is a coincidence?
Two weeks from now after memories have faded of the fire, the govt can claim that they cleaned up the Kool Acres shanty town and some 80% of the structures are removed from the area. Then In three weeks time someone will call a talk show to report that a new shanty town has popped up somewhere else, they will call for 3 years to ask why nothing is being done, the shanty town will grow to 300 structures then there'll be another fire.
Address the constitution, we cannot continue to absorb illegal migrants, we clearly do not have the resources to. This is a national security issue, the constitution provides a remedy if we had any MP in parliament willing to do the legislative job they are actually paid to do. As prices rise you're going to fuel anarchy
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
-
