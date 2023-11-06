Family seeks answers on son who died in Jail

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A FAMILY has spent more than $8,000 seeking answers after the death of their loved one while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in July.

Colin Sweeting said his nephew, 38-year-old Javon Spencer Theodore Charlow, was arrested on assault charges and sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS), where he was held for four months before his death on July 19.

Both of Javon’s parents have passed away and Javon’s girlfriend, who is also the mother of his three children, also died recently, leaving the children to be cared for by the family.

Mr Sweeting said his family had been trying to cover Javon’s bail, when after persistent enquiries they learned of his death in August.

Mr Sweeting claimed he was told by officials from the morgue that Javon died of pneumonia. He said he also received information claiming Javon was in a cell with another violent inmate, which led to his death.

“We found out about his death as a result of persistent inquiry. The workers at the morgue informed us that his death was caused by complications due to pneumonia. We who identified the body only by photograph did not accept that speculation,” Mr Sweeting said.

When Javon’s body was identified by picture by the family, Mr Sweeting claimed there were marks and bruises on Javon’s face consistent with being hit or physically hurt. Mr Sweeting said authorities are now operating based on a physical check of the body, rather than an autopsy.

“There were obvious signs of blunt force trauma. We have heard many versions of the same tale of how Javon met his death. They all point to the fact that he was beaten to death by another insane person awaiting trial for causing the death of a lady on the street. They should never have crossed paths.”

Mr Sweeting said officials from the morgue told him that the family would soon be able take the body and start planning a funeral. Therefore, Mr Sweeting said to get a clearer understanding of how Javon died, the family commissioned an independent pathologist from the United States to examine Javon’s body.

“We the family have sought to have Javan’s body examined by an independent pathologist in order that the truth can be ascertained about his death. The permits, and all legal medical standards of qualification were met and adhered to,” Mr Sweeting said.

However, one day before the pathologist was scheduled to arrive in the country, Mr Sweeting said the coroner informed them an inquest had to be conducted.

“We’re awaiting permission from the coroner to permit the examination from the pathologist. That’s all we want. Either it’s what I’m thinking or it’s what they’re saying and if that’s what it is, wouldn’t an autopsy discover and reveal everything that there is to know.

“Nothing was ever done. They were telling us to go ahead and take the body to have the funeral service, but that was not to be. Without doing anything, they were ready to release the body.

Mr Sweeting said the coroner has been back on the island since Monday of last week, and he has been asked for additional information regarding the pathologist commissioned by the family.

Mr Sweeting said he has been to the Attorney General’s office for assistance, but no one has reached out to him as yet.

Having spent more than $8,000, Mr Sweeting said he expects to spend $20,000 in total to get answers and “discover the truth”, including paying for permits and documents from the Bahamas Medical Council, the Department of Immigration and extensions on those documents, as well as payment for the pathologist and the use of the Rand Lab or the morgue.

Mr Sweeting said he plans to visit the Attorney General’s office again for assistance as well as BDCS for some answers.

“I have submitted a written request to the coroner. It has now been four days that I await a reply allowing our family to either confirm our suspicions, or otherwise confirm that pneumonia destroys the head and face violently. We are being unjustly mistreated even after the initial violation,” Mr Sweeting said.

When contacted yesterday, prison Commissioner Doan Cleare was unable to provide specifics into Javon’s death, but promised to do so when the information was before him.