Lynes: ‘Dissent and differing opinions are not divisive’

FORMER Senator Robyn Lynes repeated her call for respect and unity in the Progressive Liberal Party’s chairmanship race against Fred Mitchell.

“I echo again my sentiments that dissent and differing opinions are not divisive when made respectfully,” said the party’s deputy chair.

“The intention to remain respectful and united in this process must be shared across our membership.

“We are one.”

Ms Lynes recently said she would not be intimidated running for chair, insisting her bid is not “anti-leadership”.

She said the party needs an internal reset and someone who could focus singularly on the chair role.

In a recent interview on Beyond the Headlines, Ms Lynes said she is not offended if members of the party choose not to support her.

“I am telling people I am in the race because I feel like I have something to offer,” she said in the interview.

“I am in this race, and I may not be the choice of leadership, but I have been driven by membership, I have heard them, I have listened, and I am here and if they have me, I will serve them.”

Ms Lynes said she does not need a bodyguard, saying: “I am not a damsel in distress.”

Last week, Shane Gibson announced his withdrawal from the race - which will be decided on November 10, when the PLP hosts its convention.

He pledged his full support for Ms Lynes while suggesting the party has no confidence in the current chairman.

Ms Lynes, 40, however, has remained quiet throughout the public feud, saying her campaign is concentrated on the record of service and the plans she seeks to implement.

The Tribune was told by a source close to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis that when Ms Lynes discussed a potential chair bid with Mr Davis, he said he supported Mr Mitchell and did not want a contested election.

Mr Mitchell has made it known that he is fully endorsed by the party leader and deputy.