Obadiah Wilchcombe complex to open November 13

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE new multi-million dollar Government Administration Complex in Eight Mile Rock will open on November 13 as the Obediah H Wilchcombe Complex.

This was one of several major developments highlighted at the PLP rally on Friday evening in Grand Bahama.

Other projects for West Grand Bahama include the $300m Eden Resort, a sea wall in Eight Mile Rock, a new junior high school in Holmes Rock, and a new marina and new police station in West End.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and several cabinet ministers encouraged supporters at the rally held in Jones Town to support Kingsley Smith, the PLP’s candidate seeking to represent the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.

Mr Davis said “Kingy” will build upon the plans and complete the work of the late Obie Wilchcombe.

“He is not trying to fill the shoes of Obie Wilchcombe because those shoes are big to fill - nobody will replace Obie,” said the prime minister.

Mr Wilchcombe helped open a new passport office in Bimini, with the help of Mr Smith, who served as chief passport officer before resigning to enter frontline politics.

“We ask the good people of EMR to complete Obie’s mission,” Mr Davis said.

The prime minister told supporters that Smith thought he was making a difference by joining the other party, but it was time to welcome him and many others who felt that way back to the party.

“We need more of our prodigal members to return to the fold,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis said the PLP government has done a lot, but there is still more to do.

“Crime is coming down, and we are fighting to protect the jobs of Bahamians and make sure jobs are meaningful,” Mr Davis said.

It is not right, he said, for employers to be profiting while Bahamians are suffering.

“Casual labour has to stop, and as I told them last Friday, the time has come for them to stop it otherwise I have methods and the means to do it. I asked them to do it voluntarily. If they don’t, I will know what to do to stop it.”

Additionally, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey noted that the EMR gymnasium will be transformed into a multi-use facility, including a modern-day hurricane shelter.

In addition to the major projects for West Grand Bahama, Kingsley Smith told constituents that he will work to ensure that parks are improved, that job training programmes are introduced for young people, and that a fresh market is established for farmers.

“The PLP is in government and with me as your representative; you are not just picking a candidate, you are choosing direct access to the prime minister. With me, your voice, concerns, and aspirations will be heard in the room that matters most,” he said.

“Let’s get this one done for Obie and finish what he started, and with only three years I am committed to continuing and completing the projects Obie started,” Smith said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation; Minister of Energy and Transport Jobeth Coleby-Davis; and Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville spoke at the rally.