Claim dead prisoner was beaten dismissed - pneumonia was cause of death, says Munroe

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemdia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe dismissed a family’s claim that their loved one appeared to have been beaten to death in prison when they viewed his body. He said the inmate’s death was due to pneumonia and his body probably deteriorated while in the morgue.

Mr Munroe told The Tribune yesterday that 38-year-old Javon Charlow had been in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services since March. He said Javon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death.

On July 11, Javon was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical assistance. He was later pronounced dead on July 19.

Colin Sweeting, the uncle of Javon, told this newspaper that his family has spent more than $8,000 to get answers on Javon’s death. Mr Sweeting said he didn’t find out his nephew was dead until August after persistent inquiries with officials.

Mr Sweeting noted Javon’s body was identified by a picture by the family. He claimed there were marks and bruises on Javon’s face consistent with being hit or physically hurt.

Mr Sweeting said authorities are now operating based on a physical check of the body, rather than an autopsy.

When asked about the family’s speculations that Javon’s death was caused by him being beaten up rather than having pneumonia, Mr Munroe dismissed the claims.

Mr Munroe said a photo was taken of Javon when he died which showed no evidence of bruises or trauma to his face.

“The fella went to hospital because he was suffering from pneumonia,” Mr Munroe said. “He died as a result of that. His face was in perfect condition, and on the day of his death, a photo was taken. And his body must have deteriorated in the morgue.”

Mr Munroe said Javon’s body was at the morgue for several months. He added there were also some refrigeration issues at the morgue.

“When you die there are changes to your body. So, if the refrigeration doesn’t work perfectly, your body will decompose.”

Although Mr Sweeting claimed his family was trying to cover Javon’s bail before his death.

Mr Munroe said there was no record of anyone visiting or putting anything at the gate for Javon when he was at BDCS from March to July.

He said that Javon was living under the dock when police initially arrested him. When Javon died, the prison sent welfare workers to the dock in hopes of finding his family.

“I can tell you we have a load of people in the facility whose family doesn’t really check for them,” he said.

Mr Munroe said the prison now has video visitations which can be used from the comfort of one’s home, saying there’s no excuse for people not to visit their family.

“Our experiences, especially for homeless people, and people who are sent to the facility who were picked up off the streets quite often they don’t really have anyone checking for them.”

The family of Javon still wants more answers on his death.

Mr Sweeting said to get a clearer understanding of how Javon died, the family commissioned an independent pathologist from the United States to examine Javon’s body.

However, one day before the pathologist was scheduled to arrive in the country, Mr Sweeting said the coroner informed them an inquest had to be conducted.

“We’re awaiting permission from the coroner to permit the examination from the pathologist. That’s all we want. Either it’s what I’m thinking or it’s what they’re saying and if that’s what it is, wouldn’t an autopsy discover and reveal everything that there is to know,” Mr Sweeting said.

Mr Munroe added that the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville had approved for the pathologist to come in and perform the autopsy on behalf of the family.