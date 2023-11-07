Cornish pleads not guilty to charges of rape, assault and death threats

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Abaco MP Kirk Cornish yesterday denied accusations that he raped, assaulted and threatened to kill a woman earlier this year.

Cornish pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, assault and threats of death during his official arraignment before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

Police allege that Cornish committed offences between January 20 and April 4.

He is accused of raping the 35-year-old woman on two separate occasions and threatening to kill her while in New Providence on April 4.

He also allegedly assaulted her in Cooper’s Town on January 20 and then again on March 25.

Justice Grant-Thompson told Cornish that his bail would remain at $9,000.

She assigned the case to Justice Renea McKay.

Cornish, who is represented by attorney Owen Wells, will next return to court on November 16.