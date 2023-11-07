Man shot dead on Deveaux Street

Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, police were notified that the man had been shot in the vicinity of Deveaux Street, shortly before 10am.

Officers arrived at the location where it was revealed that the victim had been standing in front of a building when two armed men exited a white Japanese vehicle. The perpetrators pursued the victim and opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times. They then returned to their vehicle and fled.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and received immediate medical attention, however he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is known to the police, as he was on bail for several drug-related matters.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).