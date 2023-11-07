THE RACE IS ON: Five nominated to contest by-election

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

PLP supporters and officials in Grand Bahama

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

FNM supporters and officials in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE by-election for West Grand Bahama and Bimini will be contested by five people after nomination day yesterday – with the countdown now on to voting on November 22.

The five candidates are Free National Movement candidate Bishop Ricardo Grant, Progressive Liberal Party candidate Kingsley Smith, Coalition of Independents candidate Lincoln Bain, and two independent candidates, Terneille Burrows and DaQuan Swain.

Bishop Grant was the first to arrive for nominations, shortly after 9am at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Eight Mile Rock.

A large turnout of party supporters carried FNM flags and marched with Bishop Grant and his wife, from his headquarters in Hanna Hill to the church. FNM leader Michael Pintard, deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright, party chairman Duane Sands, Senator Michela Barnett, and FNM founding member Maurice Moore also attended.

After completing the process, Bishop Grant emerged from the church hall at around 9.35am, with his nomination receipt raised high in his hand.

Administrator Leonard Dames was the presiding officer.

Bishop Grant said the process was smooth. “We are feeling great, the supporters have been phenomenal,” he said, adding that the campaign trail has been going well and people have been warm and very receptive to their message.

Bishop Grant said he understands the plight of the people in West Grand Bahama and Bimini. He said that residents are very optimistic that he can provide the kind of representation they need and deserve.

The constituents need a strong voice in parliament, he said.

“They are tired of being ignored,” adding that he plans to improve and expand the fish fry, ensure there are increased entrepreneurial opportunities, access to educational and vocational training, as well as facilities and programmes for the development of such young talents as Jonquel Jones, Buddy Hield and Donald Thomas.

Kingsley Smith arrived at the church around 9.40am, also with a good turnout of supporters. He was second to nominate.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, and Smith’s wife and mother accompanied him inside the hall for the process.

After nominating, Mr Smith said he felt good to officially have his name added to the ballot.

“It is a day filled with promise for both West Grand Bahama and Bimini,” he said.

“I heard your concerns, aspirations, and your frustrations. We are in this together, and I pledge to be a voice, your champion, and most importantly, your active partner in bringing about the progress we all yearn for.”

Mr Smith said he wants to continue to fulfill the plans left in place by the former PLP MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the late Obie Wilchcombe.

During his campaign, Mr Smith said there were concerns expressed about small home repairs and the need for educational institutions for children in the area.

“We have full teams up and about throughout all polling divisions and we are taking the streets by storm. Now that I am officially nominated, the work has just begun,” he said.

Mr Davis was pleased by the outpouring of support for Mr Smith.

“As leader of the PLP, it is a profound honour to stand with Kingsley. He embodies the spirit and resilience of GB and Bimini. He understands that leadership is about listening, rolling up your sleeves, and getting things done,” he said.

Mr Davis said Smith would be a powerful advocate within the governing body who can take their concerns directly to the table where discussions and decisions are made.

Community activist Ternneille Burrows is the only woman in the race. She came alone and completed the process at 10.10am as the third candidate nominated.

She has dedicated her candidacy to women, abused children, and at-risk young men.

“This is a new wave and a new day,” she said. “There is not going to be any substantive change if you elect another MP to Parliament that wears PLP colours or FNM colours; we need different, we need dynamic, we need someone to represent the youth and children of this nation.

“We have a serious scourge of incest in this country and that is what I called the devil. We see a PLP MP now before the courts for rape, and a Senator, a fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a little boy … vote for Terneille Burrows for a better Bahamas.”

Burrows, who was a victim of incest at age five, has vowed to be an advocate for other child victims.

“This is a unique opportunity for the people of West End and Bimini who will make a change in the House,” she said.

Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain was the fourth candidate nominated in the race, completing the process shortly after 11am.

He said the feedback on the ground from residents has been positive in West Grand Bahama.

“We are feeling confident, people want change and we are glad that this is an opportunity to bring change to this nation,” Mr Bain said.

The PLP and FNM have neglected the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini, he said.

“On the ground, people are in pain and people are hurting. People have been neglected in this constituency for many years, not just in the two years of this administration. You can take a drive around and see. People are relieved that I came to town because my coming to town has already brought change,” he said.

Mr Bain claims the PLP is now all of a sudden talking about opening the administration building, opening the school, fixing the West End Police Station, the seawall, and potholes, and installing streetlights, all of which he had agitated for two weeks ago when he was in West Grand Bahama.

“People have died on that road because there were no lights. I spoke about it, and immediately they put up the lights,” Mr Bain said.

“We thank Obie Wilchcombe for his years of wonderful service, but now it is time for a different style of leadership,” he said.

When asked his thoughts about being referred to as “a dark horse” in the race, Mr Bain responded: “What I say is that people of this constituency finally have a horse in the race. The people of the Bahamas finally have a horse in the race; someone who is going to fight for them and look out for them, and not for the party,” he said.

“I am not here to look out for the COI. We are an activist group and we are only using this political platform because that is the way to bring change. We are here to represent the Bahamian people and give back what belongs to us.”

Mr Bain said the people of Bimini are also expressing the same sentiments for change.

Independent candidate Daquan Swain, the youngest in the race, completed the nomination process around noon, beating the 1pm deadline.

“The process was smooth,” said Swain. “I am feeling extremely good and the energy is high.”

Swain, 28, believes he is the ideal candidate who can relate to both young and mature voters.

“What we have been doing for years is building rapport with residents. So, now all we are doing is standing on that foundation that we have already built with residents in West Grand Bahama and Bimini.”

“You need a mixture, you need mature individuals who have that experience in parliament, and then you need innovation,” Mr Swain said, adding his age group makes up the biggest demographic of voters.

Mr Swain stressed that the old ways and models of doing things do not work anymore.

“We need that new voice in there who understands and relates to the young man who is 18 and 19 years old, knows his issues and what he is going through, and also can relate to the mature in the community to know what they need as well,” he said.