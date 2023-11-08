PM: ‘I have no concerns’ on possible humanitarian crisis due to shanty town demolition

By EARYEL BOWLEG

PRIME Minster Philip “Brave” Davis said there is no concern that the demolition of shanty town buildings could cause a humanitarian crisis.

Mr Davis was pressed yesterday on the demolitions and the Kool Acres shanty town fire that engulfed more than 70 structures in that community over the weekend.

He told reporters he is waiting on the police report in relation to the fire.

Human Rights campaigners had previously warned that “the world is watching” as the government prepares to start demolition work on shanty homes.

Pressed on the concern of an humanitarian crisis, Mr Davis answered: “I have no concerns.”

Works and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said last week that 162 structures in the Kool Acres and All Saints Way shanty towns would be demolished starting Monday and that only Bahamians in those communities will get housing assistance.

Mr Sweeting suggested the Department of Immigration would deal with those who lack legal status and that work permit sponsors are legally required to care for those they employ.

Demolition crews moved into Kool Acres shanty town on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Unregulated Communities Action Task Force released a statement yesterday saying that “unequivocally” demolition of structures in an area off Carmichael Road had nothing to do with the task force.

The statement said that the demolition “emanated from Supreme Court Civil Action No. 2022/CLE/gen/497 between Milo Butler Corporation Ltd and the unnamed occupants of the land”.

It added: “Further, the Writ of Possession was executed by the Provost Marshall. The demolition of these structures was therefore a private matter and is in no way related to the work of the UCATF.”