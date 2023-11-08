Forward Sammy Hunter and Akron Zips win season opener

By BRENT STUBBS

SAMMY Hunter, fitting in quite well into his new environment, was among five players in double figures as the University of Akron Zips men’s basketball team blew past South Dakota State 81-75 in a road victory to begin the 2023-24 season on Monday night in Brookings, South Dakota.

Hunter, who transferred from Ole Miss for his senior year, poured in 16 points, a steal and an assist in 28 minutes. The 6-foot, 9-inch, 225-pound forward indicated that he felt right in his element, playing for coach John Grace, who clinched his 299th career win.

“I was very pleased with my performance. I think the coach has really helped me to flourish, unlike I did in the past,” Hunter said.

“I was allowed to play more and I didn’t have to worry about having to go to the bench when I didn’t get it right. I felt very comfortable out there just doing my thing, even though I could have done a better job on the boards.”

Mikal Dawson led the attack with 19 points and Enrique Freeman followed Hunter with 13 points and 14 rebounds as Akron won the rebound battle, collecting 36 rebounds compared to South Dakota State’s 26.

The Zips also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 13 rebounds into 13 second chance points.

“I think this is one of the best teams that I ever played on,” Hunter said. “I think we have all of the tools to be able to go to the NCAA Tournament and make some noise. We feel pretty confident in the way the team is playing right now.”

It’s still early, having played just one game in the regular season, but in the Zips’ bid to improve on their 22-11 showing last year, Hunter said it would give them a chance to be one of the contenders for the prestigious March Madness NCAA Tournament.

“In the four years that I’ve been in college, I’ve never had the experience of playing in the tournament,” said Hunter, who played sparingly with Ole Miss.

“I’ve had the chance to watch Buddy Hield and Deandre Ayton play, but I’ve never had the chance to do so.

“With this team and the way we have been practicing and playing in the pre-season, we feel that we have the ability to make it to the NCAA Tournament,” Hunter said.

“For me, I know I have to rebound the ball a little bit better because the scoring is there. If I can do that, I think we stand a good chance of making it.”

And with this being his final collegiate season, Hunter said he would like nothing better than to go out with a bang as they make their presence felt in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

“We have a pretty good pre-season ranking and so we just have to go out there and do what the coaches tell us to do and we will be alright,” Hunter said.

“I think we got off to a great start, but we will only get better as the season progresses.”

The criminal justice major, who is the 22-year-old son of Andrew and Sophia Hunter, said his ultimate goal is to go on to play in the provisional ranks of basketball.

“My agent has already received a number of offers for me to play pro ball,” Hunter said. “I’m not sure where I will go, but if it’s in Europe or the NBA, I just want to continue doing what I love and that is playing basketball.”

Once his career is over, Hunter said he would like to return home and venture into some type of business that involves dealing with crime. But for now, he just wants to make the Zips one of the best teams to watch this season.

Akron will be back in action on Friday when they host Southern Miss as a part of the MAC-SBC Challenge.

Hopefully, Hunter will have another big game for the Zips as they look to improve to 2-0.