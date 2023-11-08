Lincoln Bain defends declared net worth and liabilities

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
COALITION of Independents leader Lincoln Bain defended his $1.8m net worth yesterday, telling The Tribune that he gained his wealth through a successful investment strategy.
“I’ve been in the business for a very long time from my early 30s,” he said. “Many persons would know me as a businessman for a very, very long time. I’ve run many, many retail businesses in this country and other businesses. I am an IT professional for a very long time and I made some good investments when I was in my 20s and younger and they paid off.”
Mr Bain, who is vying to represent the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat, filed his asset declarations in Grand Bahama on nomination day.
He claims he has $1,836,514 in assets and a total income of $112,400.
According to the businessman’s declaration, the bulk of these assets - $750,000 - are in securities, while $600,000 are in real estate.
He declared a savings account containing $41,514 but listed no liabilities.
The disclosure makes the aspiring politician the wealthiest person on the list of by-election candidates vying for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat.
The candidate with the second highest net worth is Free National Movement Party’s Bishop Ricardo Grant, who has a net worth of $134,598.69. He is followed by Kingsley Smith. His net worth is $134,000.
However, there have been renewed questions about the accuracy of candidate nomination declarations.
Bain insisted yesterday that his filings are accurate - though he declined to say how many businesses he currently owns or whether they are still operational.
When asked about a Supreme Court judge ordering him to pay $64,000 to a woman related to a failed investment deal, Mr Bain said the ruling is being appealed, suggesting this as a reason why he did not list any liabilities.
“As far as I know, I don’t owe anyone anything and I set myself up that way. I always shied away from liabilities and I think that’s what most Bahamians should do,” he added. “ If you go into liabilities, you should go into liabilities for something that can give you income where you could get a return, but in terms of borrowing to travel and most of the things that most people will do, that’s things that I would shy away from.”
An official from the Parliamentary Registration Department could not confirm the veracity of the declarations when contacted by The Tribune yesterday.
The official said they were not responsible for verifying the data put forward by candidates, similar to what representatives said back in 2017.
Comments
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
This is a serious indictment on the integrity of public officials .......... they can make up bloated declarations and then they can refuse to update their financial records once elected to Parliament with very little consequences from the system.
This is all part of the system of lies and deceit that is used to hoodwink our citizens.
Dawes 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
I don't believe his declaration, but i don't believe any of the others or the ones at the last election. But as there is no repercussions who cares.
themessenger 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
So if he gat all this money and investments why is he still squatting in them peoples place out west and refusing to leave? And by the way you could use a new suit too.
hrysippus 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Throughout the whole history of our country no one has ever accused any politician trying to get him or herself elected to public office of telling nothing but the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Just saying.
themessenger 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
@hrysippus, truth! " The surest way to remain poor is to be an honest man." Napoleon Bonaparte.
M0J0 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
LOL he done gat many swung, so let them enjoy. Hope they ready to get kick in their backside if he gets a chance.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID