Reopening of Prop Club providing 35 permanent jobs in Grand Bahama

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said the recent reopening of the Prop Club Beach and Bar Grill at the Grand Lucayan Resort has provided new permanent jobs for 35 Grand Bahamians.

She said that more than 50 people, including 35 from the Beautiful Grand Bahama programme, were employed during the renovation .

Minister Moxey said she is excited that the Prop Club and Retail Street have finally reopened after seven years.

“This marks another milestone for GB, and it is another example of the island’s resilience and ability to recover from natural disasters. It is also evidence of the progress Grand Bahama has made under the Davis-Cooper administration and commitment to rebuilding our island,” she said.

The renovation team removed debris from Hurricane Dorian, repaired the roof and walkway, constructed new tables and chairs, a DJ booth, and a deck, and painted the area.

Ms Moxey said the government is committed to improving the hotel’s amenities to attract hotel guests and day visitors, while efforts are underway to find a suitable buyer.

Julian Russell, chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holding Ltd, said the Prop Club serves as an added amenity to the Grand Lucayan Resort.

“We believe this additional feature of the resort will not only enhance the existing amenities, but also send a clear message to locals and the international community, notwithstanding the transition phase we are in and continue to endure,” he said.

Mr Russell said the Prop Club is a unique establishment that was founded in 1995. The club is adorned with props and original artifacts that were discovered by a team of researchers in the waters off Grand Bahama.

Mr Russell said the Prop Club will service the increasing number of day trippers to the resort, and provide opportunities for ground transportation drivers, including taxicabs, as well as additional employment.

Entertainment also will be provided later, he said.